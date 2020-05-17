MIDWAY, Ky. - The annual Joy Edwards Hembree Honors Program at Midway University was done through a video presentation this year to recognize several students, faculty members and campus organizations for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and extra-curricular activities.
"The annual Honors event is an important reminder of our purpose and a celebration of our students' academic and social achievements," said Dr. Mary Elizabeth Stivers, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Midway University. "Although we couldn't gather on campus to celebrate this together, we didn't want to miss the opportunity to acknowledge our student's achievements."
Award recipients:
Dr. Becky Briley, Outstanding Teacher Award
Juan Perez (Versailles, Kentucky) Associate Degree Nursing Award for Professional Excellence
Jamie May Mullins (Richmond, Kentucky), BSN Professional Excellence Award
April Steward (Paris, Kentucky), Health Care Administration Award
Larissa Cussins (Cheyenne, Wyoming), Outstanding Biology Student Award
Kendall Godwin (Ooltewah, Tennessee), Outstanding Biology Research Student Award
Laura Minton (Wilmore, Kentucky), Outstanding English Student Award
Joseph Enzweiler (Erlanger, Kentucky), Outstanding Psychology Student Award
Joy Johnson (London, Kentucky), Outstanding Teacher Education Student Award
Laura Minton (Wilmore, Kentucky), Theatre Award
Christen Roberson (Inez, Kentucky), Outstanding Masters in Teacher Leadership Award
Cynthia Sexton (Stamping Ground, Kentucky), Outstanding Business Student Award
Kendra Legters (Bloomfield, New York), Outstanding Student in Equine Management
Lesley DuPlessis (Pretoria, South Africa), Outstanding Student in Equine Rehabilitation
Rashea Smith (Corbin, Kentucky), Outstanding Student in Equine Science
Maxime Noel (Les Contamines-Montjoie, France), Outstanding Sport Management Student Award
Women's Volleyball Team, Athletic Team Impact Award
Psychology Club, Student Organization Impact Award
Elizabeth Danielle "Libby" Morgan (Georgetown, Kentucky), Excellence in Community Service Award
Luke Logan (Elizabethtown, Kentucky), Midway University Freshman Leadership Award
Hannah Waroway (Ann Arbor, Michigan), Midway University Eagle Leadership Award
Hannah Welte (Augusta, Kentucky), Ruth Slack Roach Junior Scholar
Brynn Bradley (Nicholasville, Kentucky), Student Alumni Award
The event is named for the late Joy Edwards Hembree, a long-time Midway University Trustee who advocated for women and children. A video of the event can be found on the Midway University YouTube channel.
