Farming has basically defined Mike Calebs’ lifestyle, from the time he was born to his current age of 56.
When he was 6 months old, he used to sit in his dad’s lap while they both rode the tractor around the farm, and he knows he cut his teeth on the vehicle’s steering wheel (the gashes he made are still there), as it sits in its entirety off to the side in his front yard between his tool shed and the house he was raised in.
Calebs owns the property he grew up in and is the fourth generation to farm on the land, although he lets his kid live in that house as he lives across the street in another house he built, and he’ll admit that his family farming for more than a century in the same area gives him more pride in what he does.
“You’ll never find me any other place,” Calebs said. “I couldn’t imagine being any other place and I won’t be. I’ll die right here. I’ll not leave, this is home.”
Farming his 400 acres of land has instilled a work ethic in him that may be unfathomable for many people. Kim Henson, his farm manager and dating partner, said there will be weeks when Calebs will have put in 80 hours of work in for the week by Tuesday with both farming and his job as chief district engineer for the Kentucky Department of Transportation.
“A lot of people just don’t realize how much work goes into it and just can’t imagine because they don’t know the lifestyle,” Calebs said.
He said he likes to travel by going on vacation to the beach, but it’s hard to even find a night to go out to eat in Lexington in case something like the cows getting out of his fence happens, which causes him to end his plans early and take care of what’s necessary.
Calebs has two full-time jobs that both serve the public. He makes sure people can travel safely and efficiently throughout the day and then comes home to help grow or raise products people demand, like corn, hay, cattle, tobacco and hemp.
He’s only been farming hemp for a few years, but his eagerness to jump on the crop that’s sweeping the nation is just another example of how he’s always ahead of the curve on farming trends, like how he was bailing tobaccos in the late 70s/early 80s. He started off with 9 acres of hemp his first year, then went to 18 and has now doubled it again to reach 36 acres.
It is also special to him because Calebs farmed it with his dad when he wasn’t fighting for the United States Navy during World War II. He never thought it would have made a comeback, but it did thanks to CBD (a cannabinoid that helps issues such as with pain relief, anxiety and insomnia).
Because of its revitalization, there’s not any herbicides that can control the weeds that grow around it, and with all the rain this summer, the weeds have nearly been out of control, according to Calebs.
Hemp seems to be on the pace to replace tobacco eventually and Calebs admits he’s sad to see the crop he grew up working with leave.
“It’s all I know; it’s my way of life,” Calebs said.
He’s worked his whole life to build extra barns so he can grow more tobacco, and now that he’s reached the point in his life when he is ready to enjoy the fruits of his labor, the industry has started to take a nosedive.
Even if tobacco looks like its starting to make its way out of Calebs’ lifestyle, there are many things that are going to remain the same.
Calebs has attended Robinson Creek Missionary Baptist Church, which sits literally right beside his property, his entire life. He even takes Henson’s grandson with him.
He also lets Henson’s elementary school-aged grandson drive nearly every tractor on the farm, getting him used to necessary equipment while also letting him greatly enjoy his time with Calebs.
Calebs enjoys what he does but knows its hard work and the others around him recognize this too. Henson remembers a day when Calebs sat outside with the heat index being around 100 degrees as he welded equipment while wearing protective headgear and gloves, saying she saw sweat “pouring off of him like a rain shower” but he didn’t complain once while doing it.
“Probably most people that work a full-time job couldn’t do about half of what we do here on this farm,” Calebs said.
Farming helped him connect with his dad as a child and instilled a work ethic in him, and he now maintains his hard work and is able to set an example for every young person around him who sees his drive. He helps farmers with other discoveries he’s made and realizes that whenever one of them does better, they all do better.
He raised pigs and farmed tobacco at the age of 15 so he could buy his first truck at the age of 16, and this same truck still sits off by his tool sheds that house hundreds of pieces of equipment. The truck can’t run anymore, but like almost everything else from Calebs’ upbringing, it has not been forgotten.
