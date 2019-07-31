Mills named principal of Johnson Elementary  

Johnson Elementary Site Based Decision Making Council is pleased to announce Kelley Mills as their new principal.
Mills joins the Johnson Elementary School family with 16 years of experience in the educational field. She has served as a teacher and administrator. She most recently was an employee with the Kentucky Department of Education in the Office of Continuous Improvement and Support as a Novice Reduction/Continuous Improvement Coach. Her duties included working with schools throughout southern and eastern Kentucky in increasing student achievement.
Mills earned both her graduate and undergraduate degrees from Union College, including certifications for Supervisor of Instruction and Principal.
Mills says she is looking forward to becoming a Johnson Eagle and continuing the legacy left by Mrs. Gilliam.
Mills remarked, "Every day is an opportunity to do something great for a child, and that's what we want to focus on, bringing our best for our kids!"
Mills and her family are active in sports and can be found most weekends at a sporting event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.