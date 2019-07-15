Easton Vass in the Mayhem #14 car takes a hit from Brady Bowling's four-wheeler.
Mini Car Track Race shakes, rattles and rolls
By Nita Johnson
Staff Writer
Easton Vass in the Mayhem #14 car takes a hit from Brady Bowling's four-wheeler.
Brady Bowling grits his teeth and prepares for the impact of a crash into another vehicle in the race.
The three contestants in the Mini-Car race crunch together as the race proceeds.
Three vehicles entered the Mini Car Track Race, with all three contestants receiving a trophy for their participation. Two cars were challenged by a four-wheeler, with the four-wheeler making most of the hits against the two cars.
