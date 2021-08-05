Mini Mee opening London store on Saturday

Just in time for the new school year and fall, Mini Mee Boutique is opening a new store in London.
The boutique offers girls and women's clothing from newborn to 3XL with a flair for today's latest styles to keep your female family and friends in the trendsetter fashions at affordable prices.
Located on Don's Way in the business strip with Shoe Inn, Subway, One Stop Phone Shop and Laurel Financial, Mini Mee is celebrating its grand opening on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 11 a.m.
Owner Justin Carnes said the London location is the fifth store for the Mini Mee line, with two in southern Laurel County, one in Somerset and Richmond.
Mini Mee Boutique began with one store in Corbin in 2013 when the Carnes' family expanded to include their daughter. Their five stores have opened within the past six years, a symbol of the popularity of the quality and styles offered by this unique boutique. In fact, Carnes said the stores have been popular sites for people to model clothing and take photo shoots free of charge.
That friendly atmosphere is what sets this store apart from others and is the spirit that will continue with their latest store in London.
To learn more about the styles and selection, visit their Facebook page.
