Eight young ladies are competing for both the Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming crowns, four for each title.
This year the Laurel County Homecoming theme is Dancing in the Moonlight and the Miss and Teen pageant will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds.
This year there is also a “Laurel County’s Choice” winner in each division. The winner will be the contestant with the highest amount of votes in each category. Contest winners are determined by public voting. You can vote for your favorite contestant below using your credit card or PayPal account and $1 equals one vote. Voting ends Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 p.m.
Proceeds benefit the Miss Laurel County Homecoming Pageant which is part of the Laurel County Homecoming, a 501c3 non-profit organization.
