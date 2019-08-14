The Teen and Miss contestants for this weekend's Laurel County Homecoming pageant donned their finest attire for a tea party that included interviews with the judges. The interviews reflect the personality and poise of the candidates and is a major part of the judging for those vying for the title each year. The tea party was held at Oak Hill Gardens, off South Main Street in London. The Miss/Teen pageant will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the amphitheater stage. In event of rain cancellations, the pageant will be relocated to South Laurel auditorium.
editor's pick featured top story
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.