The Teen and Miss contestants for this weekend's Laurel County Homecoming pageant donned their finest attire for a tea party that included interviews with the judges. The interviews reflect the personality and poise of the candidates and is a major part of the judging for those vying for the title each year. The tea party was held at Oak Hill Gardens, off South Main Street in London. The Miss/Teen pageant will be held on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the amphitheater stage. In event of rain cancellations, the pageant will be relocated to South Laurel auditorium.

