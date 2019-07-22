PRESTONSBURG — The North Laurel 11 year-old All Stars turned out to be their own worst enemy during Saturday’s 11 year-old State Tournament pool play matchup with the Ashland 11 year-old All Stars.
North Laurel pounded out 10 hits, but left 13 runners stranded on base, including leaving the bases loaded twice during its 8-5 loss to Ashland.
Kyle Elza’s squad led 3-2 before seeing Ashland score four runs in the top half of the fourth inning to take a 6-3 advantage.
North Laurel answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Ashland put the game out of reach by adding two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning.
“It wasn’t pitching, we just couldn’t get the hits when we had runners on base,” Elza said. “We hit the ball well, but just couldn’t get the timely hits. Our pitchers battled out there and so did our catchers.
“We’ve got three more games, and gotta come back and be ready,” he added. “We can’t put our heads down. I’m proud of each and everyone of the kids. We just need to come back, and have fun. We played a good game.”
North Laurel took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after seeing Cooper Elza drive in Cameron Hinkle with a run-scoring double. Bradyn Evans’ sacrifice fly scored Elza to give his team a two-run edge.
North Laurel had a chance to add to its lead in the second inning, but left runners stranded on first and third.
Ashland managed to tie the game at two apiece in the top of the third thanks to a passed ball, and an error.
Elza’s squad managed to load the bases in the bottom of the third inning, and regained a 3-2 edge after a run-scoring hit by Zak Johnston scored Jude McWhorter.
North Laurel had another chance to add on to its lead, but failed to do so, and left the bases loaded going into the fourth inning.
Ashland managed to take control of the game in the top of the fourth inning by pushing across four runs to take a 6-3 lead.
North Laurel answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut its deficit to 6-5.
McWhorter connected with a sacrifice fly, scoring Hinkle while Evans’ run-scoring single cut North Laurel’s deficit to 6-5.
Elza’s squad loaded the bases, but failed to score any more runs during the inning.
North Laurel was able to put runners on first and second in the bottom of the fifth inning, but once again failed to push any runs across home plate, allowing Ashland to put the game away with two insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Elza’s squad North Laurel was scheduled to play Lexington Eastern on Sunday before going up against Paintsville today at 7 p.m. North Laurel finishes pool play on Tuesday with a 7:30 p.m. matchup with North Oldham.
