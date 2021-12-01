Mistletoe Market made its debut in London on Saturday, with rave reviews from both vendors and buyers who turned out for the event.
The parking lot of the London Community Center and Farmers Market stayed packed all day Saturday, while hundreds of people toured the 40-plus displays from crafters across the area.
Whether your taste was for cookies and cupcakes or jewelry and home decor, Mistletoe Market had it all. Handcrafted and hand designed wind chimes, Pampered Chef products, hand painted Christmas ornaments, wooden cutting boards, T-shirts and flannel shirts, themed holiday shirts, aprons, hand crocheted characters, soaps and lotions, and many more items offered an exclusive gift selection to those visiting the displays.
The London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce offered a special on their London-Laurel-Opoly games which features the traditional game board of the Monopoly game but with local businesses on the blocks. The games had record sales throughout the day.
Mistletoe Market was sponsored by London Downtown as part of the Small Business Saturday promotion to focus on local vendors and businesses. Discount coupons to local restaurants and retail stores were distributed throughout the day.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, was well pleased with the turnout of vendors and visitors, with vendors reporting good sales. London Downtown also offered free Shop Small shopping bags to visitors as well as several T-shirts highlighting London and London Downtown available for purchase.
