LONDON — City and county officials chased a moving target during discussions to bring a popular archery tournament back to London in 2020.
COVID-19 restrictions weighed heavily on plans to hold the tournament, which draws some of the best professional and amateur archers from across the country. But coordinators with the Archery Shooters Association modified the schedule and discussed ways to protect participants and spectators, including mandatory temperature checks.
The planning and changes paid off, and the tournament was given the go-ahead by the state of Kentucky, the Laurel County Health Department, and local officials.
About 1,500 shooters competed over the four days of play last week, spread across nearly 100 acres in and around the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds.
“We were happy to come up here and work with the Laurel County Health Department and the other stakeholders,” said ASA president Mike Tyrell. “They met with us about a month and a half ago. We came up here and went through our proposal of how we would put this event on, the changes we would make in our normal format.”
The size of the venue at the fairgrounds made it easier to spread out the shooting contests and maintain social distancing. The large number of vendors and sponsors who follow the ASA also had plenty of room to set up away from each other.
“Thankfully, this event could be spread across such a huge outdoor area which permitted the event to happen,” said Chris Robinson, with City of London Tourism. “We are pleased to continue to be a part of bringing ASA to London-Laurel County and hope to continue to do so for years to come.”
The archery tournament is a tourist draw for the area as well, usually filling up hotels from Berea to Jellico.
“Laurel County pulled together again to make the ASA another successful event,” said Kelly Burton with London-Laurel County Tourism. “The weather turned out good without any delays in the schedule.”
Burton said most everyone appreciated the temperature checks and other measures to keep people safe.
“Archery participants and the ASA staff acknowledged our willingness to provide the best environment for everyone’s safety,” she said. “We are looking forward to continuing and growing this sport in London.”
Story provided by press release from city/county officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.