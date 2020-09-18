The Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association is now accepting applications for the 2020 CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) cost-share program to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments.
Categories include:
• Agricultural Diversification
• Animal, Large
• Animal, Small
• Farm Infrastructure
• Fencing & On-Farm Water
• Forage & Grain Improvement
• Innovative Agricultural Systems
• On-Farm Energy
• Poultry & Other Fowl
• Technology & Leadership Development
• Value-Added & Marketing
Application period:
Monday, September 14 – Tuesday, October 6
No applications accepted after Tuesday, October 6 at 4 p.m.
Application Availability:
Laurel County Extension Office located at 200 County Extension Rd., London, KY 40741 during the hours of 8 am – 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday. Applications and guidelines are also available online at laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip
Important:
Several changes have been made to this year’s guidelines, please review the new 2020 guidelines carefully before completing application. Complete guidelines are available at the Laurel County Cooperative Extension office or online at http://laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
All applications are scored based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. This program is made possible through a grant from the Governor's Office of Agricultural Policy and the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.
For more information or assistance, please call the Laurel County Extension Office at 606.864.4167. Complete details are available at www.laurel.ca.uky.edu/caip.
