Money for farm improvements available  

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

Applications will be available for Laurel County’s CAIP to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments.

Application Period:

August 14 - September 5, 2019

No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on September 5, 2019.

Application Availability:

Laurel County Extension Office

Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

For More Information:

Contact Laurel County Extension at 606-864-4167

All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.

Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association

200 County Extension Rd

London, KY 40741

606-864-4167

606-864-4168

LAUREL.EXT@UKY.EDU

Visit laurel.ca.uky.edu for more details or directions.

