Money for farm improvements available  

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)
Applications will be available for Laurel County’s CAIP to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments.
Application Period:
August 14 - September 5, 2019
No applications will be accepted after 4 p.m. on September 5, 2019.
Application Availability:
Laurel County Extension Office
Monday – Friday (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
For More Information:
Contact Laurel County Extension at 606-864-4167
All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board.
Laurel County Cattlemen’s Association
200 County Extension Rd
London, KY 40741
606-864-4167
606-864-4168
Visit laurel.ca.uky.edu for more details or directions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.