With Laurel County's increasing cases of COVID-19 and its inclusion as a "red zone" area, London City Mayor Troy Rudder canceled Monday's regular monthly meeting of the London City Council.
Another reason for the cancellation is the lack of items for the agenda, according to the notice sent by the Mayor's office on Friday afternoon.
Laurel County has been in the state's "red zone" for the past several weeks, as the incidents of positive coronavirus tests continue to climb. Last week, the county logged in its highest ever number of new cases and although testing is continuing, more and more positive cases are being identified. A "red zone" county is one with 25 or more average new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear outlined some steps last week that he believes will be beneficial in continuing the spread of the virus.
Rudder stated in an email to city council members and media that he is following the Governor's recommendations - specifically:
• Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
• Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
• Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
• Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
• Reduce overall activity and contacts, follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19
Beshear's other recommendations include:
• Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible;
• Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside a much as possible;
• Order take-out, avoid dining in restaurants or bars; and
• Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines.
The London City Council meets the first Monday of each month at the London Community Center meeting rooms at 5 p.m. If the first Monday falls on a holiday, the meeting is moved to the Tuesday after the holiday.
Calls to Rudder for further comment were not returned.
