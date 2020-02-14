Celebrations for Valentine's Day got started early this week with an evening of entertainment at the Laurel County Public Library on Monday evening.
The auditorium served as a festive setting with white tablecloths offsetting centerpieces of red balloons while the sounds of popular music were performed by Lexington musician, David Hall. Hall was joined by his father during Monday's performance that included popular songs from the Big Band Era as well as songs made popular by Frank Sinatra, Ray Price and Willie Nelson.
