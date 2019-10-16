TRI-COUNTY — The film "Moonbow" inspired by local urban legends returns to the Tri-County as part of a unique film tour experience.
Corbin native William Robert Chadwell first brought his film to the area in February. Chadwell showed "Moonbow," the horror film that plays on his childhood, during the inaugural Dogslaughter Film Festival Competition held at Second & Main in downtown Corbin.
On Thursday Moonbow will return to Williamsburg with stops in London and Corbin to follow later in the month.
Chadwell had hoped to be able to show the film inside the iconic Lane Theater during his film tour, however as the facility is still being renovated, a compromise of sorts has been worked out. Thursday evening guests will have the opportunity to support both the Lane and view "Moonbow."
The event will begin at 8 p.m. at the Lane with a tour and immediately following guests can go just down the street to the Whitley County Public Library and view "Moonbow" in the library's community room. There will be a $10 donation for the event with half of the donation going to support the Lane.
Dal Macon member of the Williamsburg Action Team said what Chadwell has done in regards to film and his hometown is great.
“To have been able to have shown the film inside the Lane would have been a beautiful example as to how the theater can function for the community,” said Macon.
However Greg Meadors with the WCPL stepped in and agreed to show the film in the library’s community room.
Saturday the film tour makes a stop at Dreaming Creek Brewery in London and on Wednesday, October 30, at the Tri-County Cineplex for a double feature.
Chadwell has already finished writing the sequel to "Moonbow" and will start pre-production on that film in the coming months and plans to film in 2020.
Chadwell said he decided to do a film tour, what he calls similar to a rock band tour, after he got the idea from a group of firefighters who did the same thing with their documentary.
“Right now localism is huge in Kentucky and we decided on a theatre and brewery tour,” Chadwell said.
The film was shot entirely on two Samsung Galaxy 9s. The first director to produce this type of film with a phone was Steven Soderbergh’s with an iPhone, said Chadwell.
It took about a month and a half to film "Moonbow."
Growing up in Corbin, Chadwell visiting the Cumberland Falls and hearing urban legends of Dogslaughter Falls, the moonbow massacre and Devil's Creek became the inspiration to his film. Characters were even based on people he knew growing up in Corbin.
Chadwell calls the tour the cool part.
“It’s been fun, we’ve been meeting people, hearing ghost stories and other local legends and eating great food,” he said.
