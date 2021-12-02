Several more people have filed papers to run for the May primary election, including two more candidates for Mayor and PVA.
In the Mayor's race, Deborah Gilbert was the first to file papers on Nov. 3 - the first day of candidate filing. Jack Riley and Randall Weddle both filed their papers later on, with Riley filing on Nov. 16 and Weddle filing on Nov. 22. Brandon Kilburn in the Laurel County Clerk's Office said that Judd Weaver had picked up papers to file but has not returned those as of Tuesday afternoon. Weaver and Weddle have already posted billboards and signs proclaiming their intent to seek the highest seat in the city government.
The race for Property Valuation Administrator, currently held by Joyce Parker, also has two new contenders. Parker announced her intent to retire at the end of her term, with current PVA employee Don McFadden filing his intent to seek that position. Since that time, London businessman Neil Warren and Christina McCreary have filed for that spot. McCreary, a realtor, unsuccessfully opposed Parker in the last election.
The Constable races offers a female seeking the seat in District . Dawn Renee Hearn filed her papers on Nov. 10. She is the sole female in the constable race.
The City Council candidates only list Justin Young and Jerry Smiroldo, as none of the current council members have filed papers for re-election as of Tuesday afternoon.
Those who have filed papers and the respective offices are:
County Judge Executive - David Westerfield
County Attorney - J. L. Albright
County Clerk - Joe "Tony" Brown; Roger Wattenbarger
Property Valuation Administrator - Don C. McFadden, Neil Warren, Christina McCreary
Sheriff - John Root
Jailer - Jamie Mosley
Coroner - Mike Masters
County Surveyor - None
Mayor - Deborah Gilbert, Jack Riley, Randall Weddle
London City Council - Justin Young, Jerry Smiroldo
Magistrate District #1 - John Crawford
Magistrate District #2 - Danny Smith
Magistrate District #3 - None; currently held by Bobby Overbay
Magistrate District #4 - Jeff Book
Magistrate District #5 - Billy Oakley
Magistrate District #6 - Richard Bales
Constable District #1 - Dawn Renee Hearn
Constable District #2 - Kenneth Hutton
Constable District #3 - Jimmy L. Lewis
Constable District #4 - Carl R. Cheek; Travis Gregory
Constable District #5 - None
Constable District #6 - David O. Griffith
The primary election is set for Tuesday, May 17. Candidates have until January to file their papers. The London City Council race will not be on the May ballot unless there are more than 12 candidates filing for office. Otherwise, the November ballot will feature the city council race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.