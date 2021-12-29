With the political candidate filing deadline just over a week away, there have been several new names added to the list of persons seeking offices in London and Laurel County while two positions remain vacant.
As of Tuesday, Dec. 28, the seat for District 3 magistrate and County Surveyor remain vacant.
In an unexpected twist, one mayoral candidate has withdrawn from the race, while new names were added to the PVA, Coroner, District 1 magistrate, constable and city council lists.
None of the current London City Council members have yet filed for re-election - however, councilman Judd Weaver has filed to run for mayor.
A former London police chief, Stewart Walker, has filed to run for city council, as has Chase Carson, who established the Laurel County Diversity and Inclusion Council. Another council candidate is Sherrie Mays, a retired nurse and wife of long-time Laurel pastor, Bill Mays.
While the city council is a non-partisan office, the remainder of those filing for office are listed as Republican candidates. No Democratic candidates have yet filed for any office.
The current list of candidates and the office they seek are:
County Judge Executive - David Westerfield (incumbent)
County Attorney - Jodi L. Albright (incumbent)
County Clerk - Joe "Tony Brown (incumbent), Roger Wattenbarger
Property Valuation Administrator - Don McFadden, Neil Warren, Christina McCreary and Michael "Mickey" Adams
Sheriff - John Root (incumbent)
Jailer - Jamie Mosley (incumbent)
Coroner - Mike Masters, Doug E. Bowling (incumbent)
County Surveyor - no candidates
Mayor - Deborah K. Gilbert, Randall Weddle, Judd Weaver
London City Council - Jerry Smiroldo, Justin R. Young, Sherrie Mays, Chase Carson, Stewart Walker
District 1 magistrate - John Crawford (incumbent), Wesley Douglas Hampton, Guy Williams
District 2 magistrate - Danny Smith (incumbent)
District 3 magistrate - none filed
District 4 magistrate - Jeff Book (incumbent)
District 5 magistrate - Billy B. Oakley (incumbent)
District 6 magistrate - Richard Bales (incumbent)
Constable District 1 - Dawn Renee Hearn, Justin A. Williams
Constable District 2 - Kenneth Hutton, Steven D. Cornn
Constable District 3 - Jimmy L. Lewis (incumbent)
Constable District 4 - Carl R. Cheek, Travis Gregory
Constable District 5 - Richard "Rick" Yaden
Constable District 6 - David O. Griffith (incumbent)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.