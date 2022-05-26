The senior year of high school is usually a memorable one, but Kennedy Mosley has had exceptionally memorable experiences to mark her final year
Mosley committed to attend Western Kentucky University on a cheerleading scholarship last week, trading in her Blue and Green North Laurel Jaguar uniform for the red and black that marks WKU's Hilltoppers.
She said she was excited for the future — an aspect that her coach, Toni Blake Greer, said was a goal that she had hoped for Mosley this past year.
Greer said that Mosley came to her two years ago, wanting to try out for cheering. Greer said throughout the year, she encouraged Mosley to consider Western rather than the University of Kentucky.
"She was deadset on going to UK," Greer said. "Everyone wants to go to UK but I told her Western would be a good match for her. They have an outstanding cheerleader program."
In fact, the WKU cheer team recently won first place in the women's cheer contest, with their co-ed team taking fifth place.
"I challenged her to go to the next level," Greer added. "I think she's made the right choice. WKU has a huge, huge cheer program."
In addition to being on the North Laurel varsity cheer team, Mosley has also spent her senior year representing Kentucky. Last summer she was chosen as the 2021 Miss Kentucky Teen USA and competed in the pageant in February. Although she did not win in that competition, she did meet and befriend Miss Kentucky USA Elle Smith, who later won the Miss USA 2021 title.
Family and friends joined Kennedy in the celebration that took place in the NLHS Library on Thursday afternoon.
