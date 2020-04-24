TRI-COUNTY — When Sandra Brown, a nurse at CHI Saint Joseph London, became sick in early March, she thought it was her usual bout with pneumonia.
Brown, 60, has lived in London for most of her life and has lung problems. She frequently gets pneumonia. But this time she had a cough and fever accompanied with nausea and vomiting.
Brown is a nurse on the med surge floor and her daughter Angie Hacker is a nurse in the hospital’s emergency room. The two went through medical school together. They’ve both been in the medical field for over 10 years and are passionate about it, defining it as their calling in life.
During her illness, Brown was treated for bronchitis and later she was given an antibiotic for pneumonia. But her fever kept persisting. Her primary care doctor made the decision to have Brown tested for COVID-19.
Brown admits, at least at the start of this, that it was hard to get tested for COVID-19. Early in March she went to the emergency room twice and one of those times the staff actually wanted to get her tested, however, she was told she didn’t meet all the requirements. Brown said she isn't sure what all requirements she didn't meet, but at the time her symptoms and questions weren't checking all the boxes.
It wasn’t until March 25, after her primary care doctor ordered the test, that Brown received testing for COVID-19.
She said the testing process was simple, in fact she never left her car.
Her doctor faxed her order for the test to the testing site in Corbin. Brown was tested at Baptist Health Corbin’s drive-thru location set up at the Corbin Center. She was going to have the test performed in London but the site was closed.
“I drove up and they came out in their masks and gowns,” said Brown. “They asked me my name and I told them I was here to be tested.”
With two cars ahead of her, the staff explained it would be a few minutes. Brown sat in her car while the employees gathered what they needed.
The test itself was a nasal swab that Brown describes as uncomfortable.
But the worst part for Brown was waiting to know the results.
“It was almost two weeks before I found out,” said Brown. “And of course I couldn’t go back to work until I found out.”
While at home Brown began to feel better, but continuing to wonder whether she had the virus, a sense of panic set in as she thought about her family. She thought about her parents who are in town from Florida for the summer months. She thought about her children and her grandchildren.
“When you are a nurse, you know just enough to scare yourself,” said Brown. “You see what’s happening.”
After 12 days of uncertainty, her family doctor notified her that she was negative for COVID-19.
Brown said now she feels great and is glad to be back to work.
Unlike Hacker, who works in the ER, Brown hasn’t had direct contact with patients of COVID-19 (that she knows of) but COVID-19 patients are on the floor she works on.
She worries for her co-workers as they go in and out of rooms housing COVID-19 patients. She’s reassured by the PPE that she said is in good stock and she’s keeping with precautions and has increased her already diligent hand washing practices.
The nurse in her also is worried for the people she sees in the grocery store and other places where people are gathered.
“When you’re sitting at home you don’t see what happens to people when they get sick,” Brown said. “It doesn’t seem as real as when you see it all time.”
Brown hopes that people won’t be afraid to get the test. She said it’s uncomfortable but it doesn’t hurt.
On Sunday, not even a month after Brown got tested, she learned her second cousin passed away from COVID-19. Both her cousin and his wife had the virus but her cousin who was a healthy man ended up in the hospital on a ventilator and didn’t survive.
“You never know,” said Brown. “I feel like people need to take it seriously,”
Hacker is certainly taking this pandemic seriously. To protect herself and others, she said she treats everyone as if they have it.
One thing she's noticed since the global pandemic hit is that the emergency room has went back to what it was originally intended. For many years now individuals have been treating emergency rooms across the Unites States as the office of a primary care doctor, presenting with minor symptoms.
"People are staying at home for the most part," said Hacker. "Then the ones that you do see are really hurt and really sick."
The emergency room has a different feel these days, according to Hacker, and it is a feeling she thinks all health care workers can appreciate. But for Hacker who has experienced many levels of patient care in the 12 years she's been at it, she calls COVID-19 intimidating and frustrating.
"I feel like I'm healthy enough to survive it, but I have grandparents and a son that I'm scared for," said Hacker who strips down just inside the door of her home after a 12-hour shift. "It's made me far more aware of everything."
Both mother and daughter encourage individuals to take the virus seriously but to also recognize that some things, like testing procedures, are less about health workers and more about government requirements.
"I think that's one thing that people don't understand," said Hacker. "How hard it is on our end to get you tested."
