The Mother-Daughter Look-A-Like Contest returned in the 2019 World Chicken Festival, sponsored by Air Raid Trampoline Park and Soothing Touch Massage. Separated into two categories -- daughter under 18 and daughter 18 years of age or older, a panel of judges ranked the top-three look-a-likes in both categories. In the 17 and under category, Sara and Kara Mason received third place, Jennifer and Sianna Sizemore were given second, and Elizabeth Sparks and Maggie Gregory received first. Of the 18 and above category, Nova and Kara King won third place, Jannie and Lindsay Lawburg got second, with Janette Earl and Jennifer Baker getting first. | Photos by Dillan Combs
