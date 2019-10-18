Showcasing the talents of local crafters and assisting a school club is the dual purpose of a craft show to be held this weekend.
The first ever Mountain Laurel Craft Extravaganza will be held at the London Community Center on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Many vendors have already signed up to participate in the event that features direct sales as well as handmade and handcrafted items.
Pam Settles with A Stitch in Time said there are currently about 40 vendors who will offer wood items such as hand crafted cutting boards during the one-day event. home designs, jewelry, wreaths, vinyl stamping, embroidery and door hangers. Direct sales vendors include independent consultants with Sensy, Snap Jewelry, Hemp Works and a selection of other vendors.
Settles said she and other club members recognize the varied talents of local people and wanted to offer an opportunity for them to display their goods.
"There are so many talented people right here in Laurel County and there aren't a lot of places they can show what they do," she said. "We wanted to do something different as a fundraiser and we always love to look at the hand crafted things that people in the community have. This is a way of recognize them."
Admission to the event is free.
While vendors will keep the proceeds of their booth sales, the proceeds of the concession stand will be donated to the Hazel Green Elementary archery team.
"We will have nachos and cheese, hot dogs, chili, chips, hamburgers and drinks - all the normal concession stand food," Settles added. "One of the kids of our club members is on the archery team and we wanted to do something to help them."
If you are interested in participating as a vendor or want more information, please contact Settles at (606) 657-3742.
