It was a busy week for Laurel County Sheriff's officials, with several arrests made for illicit drugs.
Two persons were taken into custody early last Tuesday morning at the KY 909 and Interstate 75 intersection, 10 miles north of London, after Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a gray Chrysler Aspen for reckless driving. That stop netted the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe, scales and used plastic bags.
The passengers in the vehicle, Richard Zane Sewell, 37, of Oscar Carter Road in Somerset, and 35-year-old Sunshine Herrin, of Northern Crossing in Eubank, had his and her 9 mm pistols in their possession as well. Both were charged with possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of handgun by a convicted felon. Sewell also faces other traffic violations and a Wayne County indictment warrant for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Early last Monday morning brought the arrest of Manchester resident, 32-year-old Jeremy Caldwell, on East Laurel Road. Caldwell was found in possession of a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, digital scales, baggies, cash, and suspected marijuana.
On Friday, Aug. 7, two separate drug investigations landed 10 people in jail for drug-related charges.
The first came around 3:25 p.m. on East Pittsburg Church Road after a half-pound of methamphetamine was found at the residence. Those arrested included the homeowner, 48-year-old Michelle Spurlock, 48-year-old Alan Ramsey of Rupert Lane in London, 45-year-old Tony Ramsey of East Pittsburg Church Road, Dustin G. Goosetree, 38, also of East Pittsburg Church Road, David Jackson, 41, and 34-year-old Amanda Vanmeter, both of Larchmont Avenue in Louisville, and Deandre L. Coffman, 31, of Algoquin Parkway in Louisville, for trafficking more than 2 grams of methamphetamine.
Less than two hours later, Sheriff's officials conducted another drug investigation off McFadden Lane where they found suspected methamphetamine, a pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a hypodermic needle. Charles R. Smith, 50, of South Wind Street in London, 27-year-old Miranda Smith of McFadden Lane in London, and 29-year-old Ronnie D. Fox of Upper Rader Road in Manchester, were all arrested during that investigation. Charles Smith and Miranda Smith were charged with possession of methamphetamine. Miranda Smith was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and Fox was charged with public intoxication of controlled substances and fleeing and evading police and resisting arrest after he fled the scene and engaged in a brief scuffle with deputies.
Thursday, Aug. 6, was the initiating investigation into illegal drug activity, an investigation that landed five people in jail after a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, numerous scales, needles, plastic baggies and spoons were located at a residence off Slate Lick Road around 12:22 p.m.
Sheriff's officials also found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and located one person hiding in an upstairs closet under some clothes. That individual struggled with deputies at the scene but was taken into custody as well. Some other persons were arrested a nearby apartments off Slate Lick Road as part of the same investigation.
Those arrested were:
• Shawn Barnes, 39, of Slate Lick Road, charged with possession of controlled substances for possessing methamphetamine and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He also had a Laurel District Court warrant for prior charges of possession of methamphetamine and heroin and fleeing police.
• Kimberly Ann Croucher, 31, of Golden Street in Rockholds, charged with trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine;
• Brooklyn Grimes, 20, of Manchester, charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Genia Hardin, 32, of Slate Lick Road in London, charged with possession of methamphetamine;
• Andrew W. Thomas, 20, of Breezy Hollow Lane in Mt. Vernon, charged with Laurel District Court warrant for tampering with physical evidence.
All persons arrested during these investigations were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
