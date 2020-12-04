Several persons charged with murder appeared in Laurel Circuit Court recently - with all having their cases continued.
The case against four people involved in the June 2018 murder of 58-year-old Sherry Rose of Corbin came before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael O. Caperton on Wednesday with another pretrial conference set for March 17, 2020.
Joseph Craig McFadden, Christie Elizabeth McFadden, Michael Hinkle and Cody Allen Hinkle are all charged with their respective roles in the murder, with the McFaddens admitting that Rose died following an altercation between the three at their home on Thoroughbred Trail in southern Laurel County. Rose was the mother of Christie McFadden, and was reported missing by her co-workers at the Corbin Walmart on June 18, 2018, after she had not reported for work for several days.
That missing person report sent police to the residence where blood was discovered outside the home. A search warrant was obtained for the residence, where more blood was found inside the house. The McFaddens were not home at the time but were taken into custody the following morning at an apartment complex. They were taken for questioning, where they allegedly told police that the three had become involved in a domestic dispute and that Rose drew a knife on Joseph McFadden. Forensic evidence, however, showed that Rose died from a slash across her neck, with the perpetrator standing behind her at the time of the attack.
Neighbors then told investigators that they had seen the McFaddens using Rose's vehicle over the past days and purchasing mops and cleaning supplies - that police said were used to clean up the scene of the murder. According to police, Rose was killed and her body loaded into a suitcase and taken away from the residence to a site referred to as "the farm." The Hinkles then became involved in the crime, reportedly transporting Rose's body from her vehicle to their vehicle and taking it to an isolated area in Clay County. Rose's car was also found abandoned.
A London man charged in the 2017 death of Shannon Vaughn Saylor was also set for another appearance in Laurel Circuit Court in February.
Jeffrey Scott Taylor is charged with the murder of Saylor in March 2017 by hitting her in the head with a rock during an argument at Taylor's home on Sasser Road. He then allegedly involved Boyd Keith Simpson into the crime by getting Simpson to help move Saylor's body to an isolated wooded area in Clay County. After Saylor was reported missing and police questioned the two men, they directed Kentucky State Police to the site where Saylor's body was located.
Taylor is now set for a pretrial conference on Feb. 17.
