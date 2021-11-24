Several murder and assault cases came before the Laurel Circuit Court last week, with some plea agreements, some sentencings and some continued for pretrials next year.
• David Sizemore, 38, of Nu Way Trail in London, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of second-degree manslaughter and was recommended to serve a seven-year sentence. He was indicted for first-degree manslaughter for the shooting death of Daniel Binder on Dec. 29, 2020. Binder went to Sizemore's home in the early morning hours to discuss a child custody issue with his ex-girlfriend, who was dating Sizemore. The two men argued with Sizemore shooting Binder, and being pronounced dead at the scene. Sizemore is set for sentencing on Feb. 16, 2022.
• Joseph Craig McFadden, 35, and Christie Elizabeth McFadden, 31, appeared in court on Thursday, on charges of murder, theft by unlawful taking, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, fleeing and evading police, terroristic threatening, resisting arrest and public intoxication. They were set for a jury trial on Dec. 1.
Those charges stem from the June 15, 2019 death of Sherry Rose, Christie McFadden's mother, who was reported missing by her co-workers after she failed to come to work. That initiated an investigation by Laurel Sheriff's officials, who spotted blood outside the home. Neighbors reported seeing the McFaddens unloading cleaning supplies and leaving in Rose's car. That information led to a search for the couple, who hid from police then fled on foot to avoid capture. After their arrests, it was learned that the McFaddens argued with Rose, with Joseph McFadden allegedly stabbing her in the head. The two then put Rose's body in a suitcase and transported it to another location, where two other men took the body to a remote area of Clay County, according to the police report.
One of the men involved in disposing of Rose's body, Michael Hinkle, was set for sentencing on Nov. 17 for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. However, his attorney, Conrad Cessna, asked for sentencing to be passed, as he is working with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office for an alternate plan due to Hinkle's medical issues. The sentencing was reset for Dec. 15.
• Andrew Paul Klinetop, 35, of Mansfield, Ohio, entered into a plea agreement of an amended charge of second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree assault, for which he was recommended to serve a five-year sentence on each count. That will run concurrently, giving Klinetop a total of five years. Formal sentencing is set for Dec. 15. He was indicted in Sept. 2020 for second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault stemming from a traffic fatality along West KY 80 in which a Williamsburg woman died and her 3-year-old child was seriously injured. Klinetop was driving a tractor trailer westbound on the highway, six miles west of London. A traffic crash a few miles ahead had traffic stopped. Klinetop said he looked down at his GPS, then saw the traffic stopped in front of him. He struck an SUV driven by Ashley Megan Estes from behind, causing it to slam into a flatbed trailer in front of her. Klinetop's truck then went into the median of the roadway.
• Stephen George Williams, 42, of Killeen, Texas, was scheduled to undergo a competency hearing next month. Williams is charged with three counts of attempted murder on Oct. 21, 2018, in which he allegedly shot a gun in a vehicle with three passengers inside.
• Timothy Scott Hammons, 56, and Ethan Hammons, 22, both of Sinking Creek Road in London, are set for another pretrial hearing on Jan. 24, 2022. Both are charged with first-degree manslaughter of Terry Hammons, Scott Hammons' brother. The three men were involved in a dispute at Scott Hammons' home on Aug. 24, 2019. Terry Hammons was injured and taken to UK Medical Center. He died of internal bleeding several days later after he left the hospital.
• Jeffrey Scott Taylor, 52, of Sasser Road in London, was scheduled for a jury trial next month in the March 2017 death of his girlfriend, Shannon Vaughn Saylor. The woman was reported missing by her family, which led police to Taylor. He then admitted to hitting Saylor in the head with a rock during an argument, causing her death, according to the police report. He and another man then allegedly took Saylor's body to an isolated area in Clay County and discarding her body. During Taylor's hearing last week, his attorney requested a bond reduction, which was denied by Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton. He remains incarcerated under $300,000 cash bond.
• Joseph Lee Benge, 41, of Tom Cat Trail in London, will face another pretrial hearing in March for the Sept. 2020 shooting deaths of his parents, Johnny and Mary Benge. Benge allegedly shot his parents, stole money the couple was holding for their church where they were pastors, then took their vehicle and fled police. He was located in western Kentucky the next day and taken into custody. He is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and theft of an automobile. He is held under $500,000 cash bond.
• Larry N. Black Jr., 59, of London, was sentenced to serve a five-year sentence for convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He was originally indicted for attempted murder, wanton endangerment, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, and disorderly conduct. The charges came from an incident in 2017 in which Black fired a gun near homes where residents were present.
• William H. Petrey, 38, of Woodbine, Ky., is set for a pretrial hearing on Dec. 20 on charges of murder. Petrey was the driver of a vehicle in which Rebecca Warren was a passenger in the back of a pickup truck. Warren was reportedly yelling for help when Petrey crashed the vehicle on Pine Grove School Road. The impact of the truck hitting two fence posts and a tree, ejecting Warren who then hit a barn and died from her injuries. He was initially charged with manslaughter, but the charges were upgraded to murder when Petrey was indicted in August 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.