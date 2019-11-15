A Corbin couple charged with the murder of one of the suspect's mother - and two men charged with assisting in disposing of the body - will be in court next month for another pretrial hearing.
Joseph Craig McFadden, 33, Christie Elizabeth McFadden, 29, Michael Hinkle, 49, and Cody Alan Hinkle, 25, were set for a hearing on Nov. 7.
The McFaddens are charged with the June 15, 2018 murder of Christie's mother, Sherry Rose, of Corbin. The McFadden's lived with Rose in southern Laurel County when a family dispute ended with Joseph McFadden allegedly stabbing Rose in the head, causing her death.
The McFaddens later stated they put Rose's body in a suitcase and removed it from the residence.
Three days later, Rose's fellow employees reported her missing after she failed to show up for work - a characteristic that was uncommon for Rose. When Sheriff's deputies went to check Rose's home, they found blood outside and obtained a search warrant for the residence.
That lead to the discovery of more blood inside the home, with witnesses stating they had seen the couple leaving the residence several times over the weekend. The McFaddens purchased mops, bleach and ammonia to clean up the crime scene, although the couple initially stated that the murderous act was one of self-defense stemming from the dispute. They did, however, remove Rose's body from the home and transported it to an area they called "the farm."
That is where the Hinkles became involved in the incident - supposedly helping the McFaddens remove Rose's body from the suitcase and wrapping it in vinyl tent before taking the body to an area in Clay County near the Laurel County line. They then abandoned Rose's vehicle off Roark Road in southern Laurel County.
The McFaddens and Hinkles were all indicted in August 2018. The McFaddens are charged with murder, theft by unlawful taking over $500 for the theft of Rose's vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree fleeing or evading police for running from them when deputies went to place them under arrest on June 19. Both are held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under $250,000 cash bond.
The Hinkles are also charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. They remain free on bond.
All four are scheduled to appear for another pretrial hearing on Dec. 12.
—
A Corbin man charged with first-degree assault against a three month old child is also set for another court appearance in December.
Brandon Louis Harris, 39, of Garage Road in Corbin, was indicted in March for "while under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life he wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another and thereby causing serious physical injury" to the infant. Harris was arrested in late April after the child was found to have severe injuries. Information in the case indicates that the infant child suffered from "detached retinas, fractured ribs and a brain bleed."
Despite his attorney's request to lower Harris' bond during a previous court appearance, Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton denied that request, stating that Harris posed a risk to public safety. The $50,000 cash bond set during the initial stages of the charges remains intact.
—
Christopher Southard, 55, of Somerset Road in London, remains in custody of the Laurel County Correctional Center on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse from incidents occurring in August 2017. Southard was indicted in June for the acts that took place when the victim was only 14 years old. Under Kentucky law, the age for consensual sex is 17. Southard has remained incarcerated since his arrest on June 21, held under $25,000 cash bond. He is scheduled for another court appearance on Dec. 12.
—
Kenneth Wade Morgan, 47, of Ponderosa Drive in London, will also appear in court on Dec. 12 to answer charges of wanton endangerment, menacing and disorderly conduct stemming from a June 4 incident.
Morgan is charged with discharging a gun near two people, placing them in immediate danger and/or death. He also resisted arrest and created a disturbance during that process. The menacing charge comes from Morgan "intentionally placing another person in reasonable apprehension of imminent physical injury on June 4, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.