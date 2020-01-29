A Prestonsburg man will spend 26 months in jail for a 2018 shooting incident at an ATV park in northern Laurel County.
But once released from jail, 30-year-old Dallas Music could be paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to the victim involved in the shooting.
Music appeared with his attorney, Conrad Cessna, in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday for formal sentencing on charges of second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Circuit Judge Greg Lay followed the recommendations of the Commonwealth's Attorney's office that Music serve 10 years for the attempted murder charge, which was probated for 10 years. Lay also upheld the recommendation that Music serve five years for the tampering charge, which will run concurrently with the 10 year sentence. But the 10-year sentence was probated for 10 years, on the condition that Music serve 364 days in jail, with credit for 38 days already served.
Music entered a guilty plea to those charges in November 2019.
Music was arrested and charged with shooting a man during a confrontation at Wildcat Adventures Offroad Park, eight miles north on London, in May 2018. The two men came to a physical confrontation after two meetings along the trails of the ATV park - the first being when the victim became upset that one of Music's party tossed trash along the trail. After that confrontation, the two groups went their separate ways but met up again - this time with the victim and Music becoming involved in a physical fight in which Music's gun discharged, striking the victim as well as Music's wife who was attempting to intervene.
Both the victim and Music's wife were taken to a Lexington hospital following the incident. Music was taken to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office for questioning and later jailed. Music was initially charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, and tampering with physical evidence.
Prior to his arrest, however, Music discarded the gun into a creek, according to information from the Laurel Sheriff's Office who investigated the incident. The gun was retrieved and used as evidence in the case after some extensive searching in the creek area.
The terms of Music's probated sentence also included restitution to the victim, who has also filed a civil suit against Music. Cessna addressed that situation to Lay during Monday's hearing, stating that the resolution of the civil case could affect the conditions imposed by the court in the criminal case.
The conditions of Music's plea included committing no further violations, reporting to the office of Probation and Parole, having no contact with the victim, and paying court costs of $155 within 60 days of his release from jail.
But the monetary restitution to the victim for medical treatment reached nearly $400,000. Those costs included $197,140 to the victim, $870 to Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, $48,1100 to Air Medical, and $11,500 to Kentucky Crime Victims Fund.
Another issue in Music's case was where he will serve his time in jail. Cessna told Lay that he had spoken with Commonwealth Attorney Jackie Steele and asked if Music could serve his sentence in the Pikeville jail rather than in Laurel County. But Steele was not present in court Monday and Assistant Commonwealth Attorneys Terry Beckner and Michael Pratt said they were unaware of such an agreement.
"I spoke to him (Steele) this morning and he said he didn't have a problem with where (Music) did the jail time as long as he did it," Cessna said.
Again, the Assistant Commonwealth Attorneys said they were unaware of any such conversation.
"For now, he will be in custody in Laurel County," Lay said.
Music was originally sentenced to serve 364 days in jail, but he will receive credit for serving 38 days, giving him a total of 337 remaining days, or 26 months.
