My Aunt Alice

In honor of Women’s History Month I am writing to honor a lady whom I never met but who is very dear to my heart. Alice Bush Floyd was one of the teachers at the London Colored School. Schools were segregated until the Brown vs. Board of Education decision was handed down on May 17, 1954. It took a while for it to happen here in Kentucky, a year here in London.
Alice began her teaching career in 1932 in a building with three rooms. She taught students in grades first through eighth. I learned most of what I know about Aunt Alice from my Mama, her sister Mary Bush. They were born and raised here in Laurel County attending both elementary and high school in the London Colored Schools. Kentucky State College was their last education accomplishment.
Alice taught 17 years before she tragically died from burns suffered from a house fire in 1949. She left behind a loving husband, George, and a daughter, Janet, sisters and brothers.
It was her dedication and compassion for teaching that influenced me to pursue my dream of continuing in her footsteps of becoming an educator.
So, here’s to you, Aunt Alice. You made history in my heart and I honor and thank you as do your former students.
