Forty years ago on this date, I was among millions who sat glued to the television and watched as the American troops held captive by Iranian forces for 444 days stepped off the plane to their native land.
Ronald Reagan had just been sworn in as President of the United States a week before and it took him only seven days to make his stance for the hostage situation abundantly clear. History credits former President Jimmy Carter for making the deal for the hostages' release, but I always found it ironic that after nearly 15 months of negotiations, it took Reagan only a week in office before the hostages were sent home.
The day of January 27, 1981 will always be imprinted on my mind because it was a day that changed my life. I had already done my "deeds" for that day - going to my doctor, learning that I was in the early stages of labor, so it was with some monitoring that I watched the TV broadcasts. Then the labor pains became five minutes apart and the family was off to the hospital.
I laid in the labor room and continued watching the hostages be welcomed home while the nurses monitored my progress. But I didn't get to see the final parts of the broadcast because it was then that my daughter decided it was time to make her entrance into the world.
LeeAnn was born at 6:18 p.m., healthy and beautiful. Although I was alone in the delivery room with the doctor and nurses, I couldn't believe the brief crying I heard coming from the small bed in the corner of the room was actually my own baby. I looked at her and thought she had features like my father, although over the years, LeeAnn took on the physical features of her namesake - my mother. She was, of course, the most beautiful baby I'd ever seen and for the first two years of her life, I was terrified that someone would try and kidnap her because she was such a beautiful baby.
As the only child, I had very limited experience with babies so LeeAnn was a trial into motherhood that held some strong challenges. In the days of cloth diapers and pins, it's lucky that LeeAnn was ever able to walk because she definitely got more than a few pin sticks in the diaper days! Then there was the time that she decided to ride her tricycle down the steps of our duplex apartment - I will never forget seeing that tricycle bumping down the steps with LeeAnn scooting along three steps behind it - completely unharmed, thankfully.
Of course, there are the times when your child(ren) come up with unique phrases or thoughts that you always remember. LeeAnn's exposure to my mother made her very appreciative of wildlife - primarily birds. Mom loved to sit at her kitchen table and watch the birds in her back yard and she shared that with LeeAnn. So it was particularly humorous to me when LeeAnn, at age 5, made her own observations of the birds in our back yard. I will never forget her coming up the steps of the back porch and telling me, "Mommy, I really love the birds and they're so pretty, but I wish they wouldn't use my bicycle for a bathroom."
That was only one of the phrases and thoughts that have marked my daughter's life in this world. She had a knack for finding expressions and using them over the years - and still does, even after entering adulthood.
Life wasn't easy for us but somehow LeeAnn persevered and made her own accomplishments. She began band when we lived in Tennessee and I was so proud when she made second seat at North Laurel Middle School band when we moved here. That sent her to the high school marching band for a few years, where she played French horn. My attempt at writing North Laurel High School's boys basketball games led LeeAnn to become the announcer of those games (so I could keep up with who scored the points or got the rebounds) - and inevitably landed her as team manager during her senior year of high school.
Since that time, LeeAnn has continued to be involved in some community events - March of Dimes, coaching South Laurel Little League and most recently, she has worked with Sister Marge Manning on the annual Thanksgiving Food Basket drive - combining that interest with raising her two very active boys. She has been a coach for the South Laurel Little League. She juggled a full time job with college classes, even after her first child was born - and graduating on his 3rd birthday.
There have been times of hardships but this beautiful child that entered this world 40 years ago has remained beautiful despite all the bad in the world. While we don't agree on politics or religion, we have gained respect for one another and she and husband Will have given me two wonderful grandsons.
Happy Birthday LeeAnn! At this age or any other, you make me proud - every day. And even better, now we are the same age!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.