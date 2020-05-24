The re-opening of the American economy over the past week has brought an entirely new world.
The wearing of masks in most stores is required - and even for those who do not have that restriction on their customers, their employees are. Many restaurant workers don their masks and gloves as they serve the population that is now stirring from a two-month hibernation period created by the coronavirus pandemic.
As this novel virus evolved, it took the world by surprise - and resulted in cancellation of events that we, the American public, took for granted. Closed retail stores, fine dining, concerts, camping and amusement parks, scenic and historical sites, horse and drag car racing created a change for Kentuckians that most of us would never have imagined as 2020 rolled in. It also separated families from traditional gatherings, especially Mother's Day and birthdays that have come and gone during that time frame.
The re-opening of this week, however, is proof that the COVID-19 has indeed left an everlasting mark on our society.
Businesses that once offered an open, friendly atmosphere have been renovated and now feature barricades from the public with plexiglass windows. Some have installed higher walls to contain the barriers as a further means of protecting employees and the public from passing germs back and forth as business as usual launches once more. The sad part is that nothing will ever be the same again.
At this point, it is unclear when - or if - wearing masks will be eliminated. It is unclear when vaccines to fight this new and deadly virus will be developed. It is a whole new world that we are facing as we try to recover and recuperate from this horrific plague that has enveloped our world.
But if we perceive this "new normal" in a positive manner, the changes that have been instilled may be something that has been sorely needed.
Preventing the spread of germs should always have been priority among the population - yet, we consistently see children being dropped off at child care centers and schools with runny noses and other symptoms of illness that should never be taken into the public. Many report to work despite a low grade fever or symptoms of the common cold and flu. Covering a cough or sneeze never seemed as important to public health prior to the pandemic, but is definitely a factor in the spread of germs.
But the lifting of the Healthy at Home policies and the re-opening of retail and other businesses brought a different world to those who have ventured out to their work places and essential businesses. That world has already seen gas prices jump from $1.39 to $1.69 at most local stores, while meat prices have skyrocketed. A roll of hamburger meat that cost $8.97 in March has now soared to $11.97 or higher. Milk has jumped 20 cents per gallon, while a 4-pound bag of sugar now sports a 20-cent price hike. Toilet paper has also seen a steady price increase as supplies became limited. And it's inevitable that these prices will continue to increase over the coming months until some
While the stimulus bonus to the employed and disabled populations was a lifesaver for many families who were unable to work and/or receive food from local food banks, the standard $600 per week unemployment rates created by the pandemic now has many recipients reconsidering returning to work. For many, that $600 per week tops their two-week take home pay. Were that to be extended further into the summer months, the families falling into the lower income bracket would be more financially stable by not working than by seeking gainful employment - thus keeping the unemployment rates high and the taxpayers' contributions to the economic recovery even moreso.
But, while many things have changed over the past few months, there are always some things that remain standard in any situation. Motorists are still rushing through traffic on the yellow caution light, while others are blatantly running the red lights if the stopped lanes of traffic have not yet moved at the signal change. Although business parking lots may lack the packed capacity they once had, the public still seemingly has a fetish for finding the closest spot to the entrances and exits - and will hold up a line of traffic to grab that prime spot as someone approaches a vehicle in that vicinity.
People will still remain people, regardless of the situation presented before them. But the one thing that hopefully will be the major gain from these past few months is the realization that we should cherish our freedoms, our families, and our way of life. It may never be the same as pre-COVID-19. But it should always be about caring for others and appreciating every day we have.
NIta Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
