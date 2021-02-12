In an era of protests, free speech, political discord and a worldwide pandemic, we have frequently been urged to apply kindness in our everyday interactions.
The media, while charged to be unbiased but hard-hitting, sometimes meets challenges from the public, despite being as professional as is earthly possible. Criticism is frequent, praise is sporadic.
It has often been said of media coverage that "you are only as good as your last story." When that story is a controversial issue, there is often more negative fallout than any positive encouragement.
Such was the case in early January.
The protests on January 6 at the Capitol building was a traumatic event for most Americans. But the local media (i.e., The Sentinel Echo) learned that some residents of the area had actually gone to Washington D.C. for that gathering and a Facebook post asking for comments on the participants' viewpoint of the protest and the violence that inevitably ensued generated a tsunami of comments from the public - critical, insulting, even bordering on threats. It is understandable that some people would be leery of making public comment even though the intent of providing feedback of that situation was as innocent as many of the people attending who had no intent toward violence. Several people questioned whether that Facebook post was intended to "get people put in jail" or "No way, FBI." One person questioned why the Sentinel Echo staff failed to travel to Washington D.C. themselves to get the story first-hand. Another commented that the media only provided a second-hand tale of events. Another commented that the media only provides slanted coverage and "twists" it to suit their needs.
But the comment that really festered in the soul was the one stating that we were sitting back and making Facebook posts "to draw a paycheck."
In that same week, there was also much criticism over two elected officials who chose to burn their University of Kentucky shirts in protest of the Kentucky men's varsity team kneeling during the national anthem during a Saturday game. While the initial story involved those actions, the after-thought of collecting unwanted UK memorabilia generated another tidal wave of criticism. Many of those comments indicated that the true intent of those actions had been overlooked - and was done so intentionally. Many threatened to stop reading their local paper - with others "liking" such comments.
The next week, someone even accused the newspaper staff of "spreading COVID" by coverage of local sports.
Those in the media, especially on the local front, work hard to provide adequate and accurate coverage of the events that affect the lives of their residents and readers. That is the purpose of the media at large. While many have strayed from that initial purpose and have based their careers on biased, unfair, selected coverage - especially in the political world - over the past several years, there still remains a core of dedicated people who keep their true purpose in mind. Local media provide the link to the community that would not be recognized nationally or even statewide. Local media highlight the events that shape a community as well as looking to the future through those events.
The pay is not top-notch, especially since most of those who are on the front lines (reporters and photographers) hold a college degree. The hours are tedious and trying, especially for those with families. It is definitely not a 9 to 5 job - there are deadlines and goals that must be reached in order to provide the timely news that affects the lives of the people in a community. While some discomfort may always exist in what will be written or broadcast, in most cases the local media are people who care about how their town is represented to the public.
The undue criticism, the mistrust of the public, the attacks by those who are temporarily angered by a post or a story comes with the job description. But there are times when those incidents fall in a close proximity and even the most dedicated person wavers in their ability to continue working hard with little positive support from those they serve.
That is why when the Kentucky Press Association awards roll around each January, the local media is proud of any and all recognition they receive. It is sad that quite frequently, this is the most positive support these local people hear or see in a year's time.
This year, both the Corbin Times Tribune and The Sentinel Echo received some well-deserved recognition. While the ultimate hope is to win a first place award, being chosen for any award puts the sacrifices and hurdles in a more positive perspective. It revitalizes a beaten spirit and tired soul. It provides the encouragement that many people need to rejuvenate and motivate to continue highlighting the people who so often don't appreciate their efforts. It is the pride of pouring your heart and soul onto a piece of paper and knowing that you have done your best - and will continue to do so in spite of the negativity that is so often expressed.
It has been a roller coaster ride over the last five weeks that had a definite downward spiral. But the road is headed upward again and we will continue to do our duties as effectively as possible. Because that is just what we do.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for the Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
