The new year is passing quickly - already reaching the halfway mark of January.
With age comes the realization that change is constant and keeping up with those changes as your body becomes older is quite the challenge at some point and time.
Health advocates encourage being active as one way for longevity - exercise, eating healthy foods and following safety tips for everyday life. Others just credit their heredity and determination for a long life.
Being active, however, doesn't just involve an exercise regime. Active extends to many facets of this community. There are several people who are active in their church, with sports programs, with volunteer work. Volunteers are always needed - and welcomed - by the various businesses and organizations in this community.
Volunteer firefighters are sorely needed in the city and county organizations - a service that saves lives and property. There are many county fire departments whose members are reaching their mid-50s to 60s and although those dedicated community minded servants are always willing to protect the lives and property of their neighbors, they realize that age sometimes results in slower responses and movements that the 20- and 30-year-olds can display.
The elderly at the nursing homes, independent living and elderly apartments are also a population who thrive on the services of volunteers who visit and interact with them on a regular basis. This community is amazing with volunteers to help the low income families during the holiday season - but that spirit of cooperation and love should never become a seasonal effort.
London and Laurel County has uncountable boards and committees that would be ecstatic if more volunteers would participate in the planning and execution of events and operations that define this community. Fresh faces often bring fresh ideas and adding a new perspective can often revive the traditional into a newly focused event that will continue to thrive in the coming years.
2020 is often known as "perfect vision." It should be the vision of every resident to see the county grow and offer every possible option of interest to its citizens. But no vision ever becomes reality without people to see it reach fruition.
Whether your interest lies in sports, music, people or events, there are endless opportunities to become involved and make a positive difference in the lives of children and adults in this community.
Let the year of 2020 be your year to shine - to help bring in a new year and new decade with the spirit of dedication to your community and those who make it what it is.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
