Perhaps it's being a part of producing local news.
Perhaps it's being cooped up at home for two months.
Perhaps it's being older.
But the re-entrance back into the world seems to have brought out the worst in many people, rather than the appreciation for the liberties that we take for granted.
It's amazing to me that the people who were once so excited to tune in to Gov. Andy Beshear's daily updates on the coronavirus have now become placid toward his daily addresses.
I was one of many Kentuckians who was totally appalled by the protestors outside the Capitol whose chanting was so loud that Beshear's comments could barely be heard. The next day the broadcast was moved to another location where the protestors could not interfere with the address that, I believe, is necessary for the citizens of this state to know.
Then there was the lawsuit in which Beshear's decision to close churches was deemed unconstitutional.
But the face of our governor pasted on a simulated body and hung from a tree at our state Capitol building last weekend was an act that is truly humiliating to me as a resident of this state.
It's sadly ironic that many of those who were so fully supportive of Andy Beshear for governor of this great state have now changed their views of our state leader from "Eye Candy Andy" to "Adolph Andy" in the past weeks. That dislike has stemmed from his efforts to keep down large crowds and slow the spread of a virus that was first deemed as a sure death sentence to anyone who contracted it. Although 400 persons in Kentucky have died from this unknown and unprecedented virus, think of the 9,000 positive cases identified that are recovering and who have the opportunity to continue living their lives with as much normalcy as is possible. And although new cases are being reported every day, the increase in cases is declining from several weeks ago.
Meanwhile, states that had high numbers of cases that have opened up their entertainment, tourist and retail businesses are showing more and more cases evolving from the close contact. Kentucky, on the other hand, has taken things more slowly and those measures are seemingly paying off well.
While Beshear was not my choice as our state leader, we as Kentuckians must give him credit for his proactive measures - actions that I will always believe were taken to keep us safe. This COVID-19 pandemic should be the realization for many of us that we take our everyday privileges for granted. It should also show us that we are indeed a selfish people who are sometimes unwilling to make sacrifices that could well save the life of another human being.
Wearing a mask in public is not my preferred manner of communication. They are uncomfortable, make breathing difficult, cause eyeglass lenses to fog up, and for women such as myself, cause my makeup to smear. But the thought that my refusal or dislike for wearing a mask could result in the spread of a germ that could severely harm or kill another person seems irreverent to a small amount of discomfort.
I don't like not being able to hug family and friends. It is devastating that I cannot pay my final respects to a family who has lost a loved one. My community church hosts their annual Homecoming over Memorial Day weekend each year with dinner and an afternoon singing service. That event was one of many others that have been cancelled this year. I miss the weekly music concerts that the Sentinel hosted for the past two summers and the weekly summer concerts that I have become accustomed to. I miss seeing the people I dealt with on an almost daily basis. I miss not seeing my grandchildren and out-of-state family members.
But self-sacrifices that we make now will hopefully be an advantage in fighting this horrendous plague that has changed our lives forever. Hopefully, we will hold enhanced appreciation for our way of life - concerts, festivals, paying respect at funerals, the ability to come and go wherever we want whenever we want, taking vacations to beaches or mountains or scenic sites, visiting with family and friends without fear of retribution by government restrictions, and even just taking a trip to the grocery store without having to wait in line to enter, then wait in line to leave. If we ever wondered about how socialism would work, we've had a two-month taste of it - and quite obviously, not a taste we want to savor or repeat from the Facebook posts, national news, protestors and national despair.
Before we protest and demand, let's think about the measures that have been taken to protect us - from ourselves. If we don't cherish the freedoms that we have here in America after this nation-wide crisis, we truly are not a grateful nation that deserves these privileges.
Let's think about that as we move forward. Let's think about that as we approach our election next month. Let's think about the things that truly matter to us and ensure that our interests are protected. It may not be the normal to which we are accustomed. But it should definitely not be something that we are content with for the remainder of our lives.
