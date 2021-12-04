The Thanksgiving weekend always brings the ultimate shopping experience, with Black Friday sales marking the activity for many shoppers.
Although I only ventured into the crowds once on the traditional Black Friday madness of years ago, I did engage in some shopping early Thanksgiving morning and again on Friday.
Knowing that Thanksgiving dinner is expected before dinner time, I prepared the turkey and ham on Wednesday night. So were the deviled eggs. So before I began the cooking for Thanksgiving dinner, I headed out early (before 10 a.m.) to get in on some Thanksgiving Day sales. I jokingly told a friend that it was ironic that I was out and about earlier on a holiday than I normally arrive at work, but I look at it that work is what funds the shopping sprees, so it was excusable to find some good sales.
Since my shopping excursion was primarily to buy Christmas gifts, I won't disclose the locations visited nor the items purchased, but I can assure you that the monetary restrictions in my bank account were the only factor in my limit of purchases. However, after a couple of stops at some special sales, I was back home just after noon and the cooking resumed.
The Black Friday sales, most of which extended throughout the weekend, drew me back in on Friday for some more sale items. Oddly enough, I found many items that I "need" terribly and did splurge for a couple of "To Me, From Me" items during that venture.
As a bargain hunter, it's always an adventure to find a coveted item at a cheaper than normal price. It doesn't always matter that I have no idea exactly who will receive that unique and special gift - the main point is that it was on sale and I saved a lot of money by buying it then. I'm especially fond of those stores that offer high quality items at discounts and then print the original price, the discounted price and the amount saved on the receipt. When the amount saved is double or more than the amount spent, I call that a successful shopping trip!
But like many people, that call to find bargains often results in spending more than the budget, so the week after Thanksgiving is often as financially skimpy as the picked off turkey bones of the holiday meal. While that may limit the expenditures until the next payday for the working population who struggles from paycheck to paycheck, it still generates a warm feeling inside to know that the majority of the shopping is accomplished.
Well, until the family members inform you that they'd rather just have cash than a gift!
