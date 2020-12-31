As the countdown to 2021 begins and the sounds of "Auld Lang Syne" echo across the world, there will undoubtedly be some tears shed as the old year goes out and a new one approaches.
But there will be few tears of regret shed as we look back at 2020 - which has been a true challenge for every human being who has witnessed the many events that will mark this year.
It is amazing how the vigor and anticipation of 2020 that rang in just over 360 days ago has dissipated. Many of us working on special events focused on the 20/20 "Perfect Vision" theme, planning new and unprecedented activities and festivities to celebrate the future.
We didn't realize that our "vision" for 2020 and the future was about the change in a variable and drastic manner as we rang in the New Year on December 31, 2019. Our vision was sorely distorted and we were indeed put to the test for creativity to find some level of "normal."
Despite all the adjustments, suffering and sadness that came from this horrific pandemic, we came to a new level of appreciation of family, friends and life as we knew it.
Our first responders circle was extended to include the many medical professionals and caregivers who so often were excluded from the realm of heralded heroes until we realized how each of them were sacrificing not just their own lives but those of their families through exposure to the COVID-19 plague.
It is sadly ironic that this horrific pandemic also took place during a year of a U.S. presidential election. With the national election being the most active than even local elections, those in power had to devise a new process for voters to remain safe while still exercising their privileges to select their leaders. Mail-in ballots and limited early in-person voting became the new trend in casting votes, even though those very processes remain under fire from some.
We recognized that "drive through" could apply to events rather than just a restaurant or pharmacy pickup. We utilized our creative instincts to devise events that provided safety as well as festivity to our changed and challenged lifestyles. We learned that we could work from home and work at home at the same time, although both required some variations to maintain balance. Travel restrictions saw many families using their vacation money to re-invest in home improvement, causing a shortage in swimming pools, lumber and other home supplies.
And could we ever forget the toilet paper and alcohol shortage that marked the initial pandemic panic? We truly never realized the value of a roll of toilet paper until COVID-19 kept us at home, although why people solely began hoarding toilet paper is still somewhat of a mystery. There was an ample supply of napkins, paper towels, peroxide and other cleaning supplies, but toilet paper and alcohol became luxury items in the early stages of the pandemic.
We learned the true meaning of "virtual" with business, education and even judicial hearings. We learned that we can deal with unexpected and unexplained situations with diligence and patience. We learned to actually communicate with those in our household, to appreciate social media and old-fashioned conversations. We learned that the 'freedoms' for which our forefathers fought and sacrificed are truly worth savoring - and appreciating.
It has often been said the overcoming challenges makes us stronger as individuals, as groups, as a population. 2020 has truly been a roller coaster, with most of the ride going downhill. But as we face the dawn of 2021, we have renewed hope with the development and distribution of the Coronavirus vaccine.
To think that the chiming of the bells to ring in 2021 will alleviate and eliminate the struggles of the past year is unrealistic. But, like every new year, we can always carry hope for a brighter future. And if it doesn't work out the way we had hoped, the year of 2020 is prime example to prove that we will make the necessary adjustments and deal with the trials we face with the same determination and dignity that we as a nation and as a world have displayed in an unpredictable and unprecedented year.
Goodbye, 2020! We will remember, but we will not regret seeing you go!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer with The Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
