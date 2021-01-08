I "swore off" making New Year's resolutions years ago.
That is primarily because (1) it doesn't take me long to break (or forget) them, and (2) it has served as a jinx in most cases.
That's not to say that most people don't enter a new year with a new ideas, decisions or goals. But I've found that verbalizing those promises to myself usually just don't work out in the manner I had intended.
Resolutions vary from person to person, although the top resolutions are always about the same - get more exercise, lose weight, eat a healthier diet, be happy, be a better person. And while all those sound impressive, it's much easier said than done.
We get so busy in our personal lives and our jobs that we frequently lose sight of our goals. We all want to be healthy, but we slack in getting proper exercise. We buy fast food or junk food because it's quicker, cheaper and more convenient than a home cooked meal. We get caught up in the drama of daily life that we forget to sit back and relax a few minutes each day. And for those working folks, sitting down often means drifting off to sleep because we are so tired from all our duties at work and home.
With the year that we just ended, there are many things I hope to see during 2021.
The return to some "normal" tops my list. I sorely missed the concerts planned at Farmers Market and Town Center during the summer months. I love live performances whether it be music, theatre or any artistic venue. So my wish list for 2021 includes:
1. Creativity - The creativity that marked 2020 as the COVID pandemic canceled most traditional events but the folks in London and other areas devised their own events that followed personal safety guidelines. The Easter Scavenger Hunt was the first altered celebration after the pandemic prevented mass gatherings. The senior graduates parade and a drive-by prom still marked the events, although the parade may become a tradition locally for years to come. Drive-in church, Zoom meetings and working from home taught us all to appreciate the freedoms we have to meet, communicate and interact with others. This creativity ensued throughout the year as the COVID cases continued to rise, with communities banding together to celebrate the holiday season in a new manner.
2. Kindness - We learned patience and understanding, faith and hope, last year. As the vaccines for the COVID virus are distributed and we make an effort to return to "normal," we should continue being kind to one another.
3. Charity - Often coined as "Pay It Forward," being charitable is never unrewarded. Helping a person in need, being an encouragement to others, and giving back is vital to maintain the balance of humanity - in our own lives and in the lives of others. Despite business closings and high unemployment, the Laurel community pulled together to help those in need in an unprecedented means last year. If we can do such great deeds during a pandemic and economic crisis, we can do it every year.
4. Communication - Restrictions on large gatherings prompted more use of social media and communicating from a distance. We learned the true meaning of "Being together while being apart," which should make us all more aware of how important it is to maintain a relationship with those we care about.
5. Home Improvement - While there were undoubtedly situations similar to the once popular show of the same name, we learned through the pandemic that we can stay home and find hobbies to do there. While most of that has resulted in shortages of swimming pools and building supplies, we learned that a vacation doesn't necessarily have to be at some exotic or distant spot.
6. Happiness - This component of life is often more difficult to find, especially when we have to change our entire lifestyle. But persistence and determination has proven that happiness is worth the struggle.
It still is my hope that the concerts, fairs and other activities that were once a part of our lives will return this year, but only if it is safe for all. If we must wait a little longer, we can rest well knowing that we will devise other means to deal with challenges and make a new way for the generations behind us.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.