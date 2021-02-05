The glow from the open refrigerator door lit up the darkened kitchen in the early morning hours while the silhouette of an adult standing nearby.
The shadows in the dimly light area was offset by slight movements by the adult, who silently leaned over the sinks.
Closer examination revealed the female holding something between her hands, twisting her arms in circular motions that were not immediately identifiable.
The movements became more intense, involving the entire body in the process that still was not made obvious as the light from the open refrigerator door was temporarily blocked by continued motions with the arms. Those movements were enhanced by several under-the-breath expletives as the movements became more and more intense.
Then came another action - that of reaching inside a kitchen drawer and removing an adjustable bottle opener. Quickly and efficiently she placed the device around the top of the cap of the magical substance awaiting just inside the lid. But the idea failed, as the cap required pressure on the sides that the bottle opener could not supply. Readjusting the bottle opener several times, with hopes of finding the correct combination to open the plastic bottle that could determine rest and relief, was as futile as the previous attempts.
As the light continued to highlight a small section of the kitchen area and after several uncoordinated and frantic gyrations,, the woman then placed a bottle of pink liquid back inside the door of the refrigerator before removing another larger container - that of a half gallon jug of chocolate milk.
With one small and simple movement, the cap of the chocolate milk was removed in complete silence, only seen by the sole light of the refrigerator reflecting the action. Then the tapping of a drinking glass placed on the table shattered the silence that embedded the kitchen area and the gurgle of milk pouring into a glass echoed in the background.
Gratefully, she turned up the glass of milk, hoping that some relief would come to the turbulent stomach ache that had awakened her during the pre-dawn hours. She glared angrily at the pink-filled bottle staring back at her from its comfort zone inside its safe spot in the shelf of the refrigerator door, before the light was shut off permanently with the slamming of the door.
The frustration - although unbeknownst to anyone else in the household - derived from that pink-filled bottle nestled inside the refrigerator door. It was the Pepto Bismal with its child-proof cap that caused the anger and dismay that defined the female's face as she headed toward the living room in hopes of relief from the stomach pangs that disturbed her nightly rest time. Basing her next few actions on finding relief from the pain led her to stretch out with the hope that relief would soon come and sleep would return.
Wrestling with the cap on that precious bottle of recommended relief had spent both her energy and her patience. Whatever relief she had hoped for was now wasted with the turmoil that tormented her stomach from the repeated efforts of unsuccessfully attempting to twist open the cap. But she held on tightly to the hopes that the chocolate milk - with its vitamins and thick texture - would suffice in her time of need.
The empty bottle of prescribed medication (Protonix - which aids in gastric issues such as GERD) sat on the counter near where the process of opening the Pepto bottle had begun. She had to wonder, if that tiny bottle had a mind, would it have laughed as it viewed her timely and frustrating process of finding relief for the stomach ache that tormented her soul? She searched her memory for a review of how the process of opening that magical bottle had worked successfully in prior attempts. She found no differences in her process, thus confusing and frustrating her even more as she sat stretched on the couch until the pain raging inside her abdomen calmed down enough that rest could return.
Who in their right mind would ever have thought that opening a bottle of over-the-counter medication would require a team effort? Who would ever have thought that an attempt to find relief from physical pain would result in increased frustration that complicated the healing process? Who would have thought that opening a bottle of over-the-counter medication would involve a two-handed procedure that as often as not is completely unsuccessful - thus creating more health issues as frustration builds up when those efforts are unrewarded - and unhealed.
The process of opening child-proof lids is seemingly dominated - by children. Many of those pre-teens who scan the refrigerator for treats and snacks have no issues with the tightly capped caps. Just a simple movement and they are introduced to a world of medication to which they: (1) should never be able to access, (2) should never be able to open, and (3) should never use without adult supervision. Yet, these 'children' are often the most able-bodied persons to place the needed pressure on the cap that was designed to keep them from having access to unauthorized medications.
Although the chocolate milk offered a very temporary solution, it still remains a mystery as to how a simple procedure of twisting a cap can create such a controversial and desperate situation with a fully grown adult, especially when young people have no problem completing such a task. It causes concern that child proof caps are often more difficult for adults to use than the population for which they were designed to protect.
Perhaps the simple solution would be to ensure that any future refills of Protonix are conducted in a timely manner. Because obviously, Pepto and Protonix have an unspoken conspiracy that one simply cannot replace the other.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.