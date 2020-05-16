The worldwide pandemic quickly changed our way of life in mid-March, including the traditional graduation ceremonies that resulted in a lawsuit against the local school system's proposed ceremony to honor graduating seniors with a "student-only" ceremony.
The media was granted permission to listen to the hearings in the lawsuit - to relay that information to the public at large. While the legal terminology and references to similar cases are a factor in lawsuits, this case of parents suing for the privilege of participating in commencement exercises is unprecedented due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic that restricts mass gatherings.
For those unfamiliar with graduation ceremonies - a point that was obvious during the hearings - the school gymnasiums are packed to the Fire Marshal capacity regulations with the overflow crowd directed into areas where the ceremony is broadcast on a large projection screen. Immediate family members arrive two hours prior to the ceremony just to obtain a seat for which bifocals or binoculars are not essential. Those arriving late are often turned away, thus creating discord toward the school system. There are numerous requirements and policies to ensure safety and adherence to the laws of the state and the Kentucky Department of Education. This continuous large turnout for graduation has spurred countless discussions of issuing a limited number of tickets to graduates to distribute to control the immense crowds gathering each year.
The ceremony includes an address from the Superintendent and speeches by the class president, valedictorian and salutatorian(s), mingled in with the choir/band performing. The principal announces the names of the graduates who receive their diploma from the Superintendent and assistant superintendents, followed by the traditional turning of the tassels and tossing of the caps. Their exit from the school into the 'real world' is commemorated with the traditional graduation song, Pomp and Circumstance, which was played when its composer, Sir Edward Elgar, received his doctorate degree with the composition immediately elevated as the traditional 'Graduation Song.'
This is the procedure instituted decades ago but one that still requires extensive planning to move 300 graduates through a ceremony in less than 90 minutes. With the recent COVID-19 pandemic, an alternative plan was proposed to conduct a ceremony under social distancing guidelines but one as near to the normal procedures as is feasible under the pandemic circumstances. The speakers were to be pre-recorded, with graduates receiving their diplomas, photographed in their caps and gowns in another video that would be edited and sent to the graduates later - for some semblance of a 'normal' graduation ceremony.
It is understandable that parents want to witness their child's achievement by attending the ceremony. High school graduation is a milestone. But the inclusion of additional people places the school district at risk and that argument was presented repeatedly during the five hearings before the graduation plan was restructured to accommodate the changes. The school district complied to the order of "Student Plus Two" although it now involves school staff to work voluntarily (but paid) past their contract days due to the extended time necessary to videotape the procession of graduates and maintain required social distancing. What could have been completed in two days was extended to eight to ten days as a result of the lawsuit and the ruling - with the school district picking up the tab and the potential liability of future lawsuits if a community member claims infection from the Coronavirus was a result of exposure from that event.
During the hearings, the presiding judge once referred to the deluge of arguments and positions as a "circus," a comment re-enforced with all the legal language, referred laws, unprecedented circumstances, definitions of "parent," explanations of the use and purpose of student emergency cards, potential liability, and educational policies and procedures. Every circus has defined participants such as ringmasters, trapeze artists, fire blowers, elephants, tigers and lions.
But a few different types of animals came to mind in this one.
