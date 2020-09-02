Being a Vietnam veteran was once something that many military personnel were reluctant to admit.
The highly controversial war brought protests, riots, shootings, inspired a successive number of songs and movies depicting the strife surrounding this most unpopular war, and caused many military personnel who returned from their duty to have to hide or change from their uniforms for their own safety. Those who did unload the planes and buses in their uniforms were spit on, ridiculed and even attacked by those opposing the involvement in that war.
These veterans were not welcomed home with parades and cheers - but rather, with animosity and shame. Many died without ever being recognized for their service. Many others have been denied the military benefits owed to them because their exposure to Agent Orange - which is linked to the cancer that many have developed - is pushed aside under government "red tape" or complete disregard to the health issues that derived from military practices.
It is commendable that London, Ky. is one of very few cities in this nation that honored these men and women who gave their all for their country. That took place in 2010, with a three-day celebration to honor all military personnel, but especially those who were treated with such disrespect by the country for which they sacrificed their lives and safety.
That event brought the Vietnam Memorial Moving Wall to London, where hundreds of people visited to see the names of thousands of military personnel who served during that time. The streets of downtown London were lined from the usual parade route at North Main Kroger to Carnaby Square Shopping Center with people cheering on these forgotten veterans who were long overdue the glory they deserved.
It brought a free concert to the area with country music star Aaron Tipton performing. His own respect for this country's military personnel was obvious during that concert, as was his dedication to the hundreds of fans who stood in line for over an hour just to shake his hand - while he patiently and graciously waited until the very last one had gone on their way. His crew, posing on the steps of their tour bus, were equally respectful - holding a flashlight toward the notepad of a local newspaper reporter who was granted a brief interview with Tipton in the night darkened field - but only after all the fans had gotten a chance to meet him.
Two years ago, the Moving Wall returned to London, with hundreds more people coming out to see the names of their loved ones who had served with such dignity but who received so little appreciation. There were tears of sadness, tears of appreciation, and tears of shame for those who went to their final resting place without ever being acknowledged for their service. There were tears of sadness for the thousands and thousands of men and women who were buried in unmarked graves, those whose remains could not be found, those who were remembered by our government as "Missing in Action."
Tomorrow and through the Labor Day holiday, London and the surrounding communities once again have the opportunity to honor those who served their country during the Vietnam War.
The American Veterans Traveling Tribute Memorial Wall will arrive in London late Wednesday afternoon, will be set up and available for viewing on Thursday afternoon at Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership on Hal Rogers Parkway. A ceremony is planned for that evening at 7 p.m.
Whether you had a family member or friend who participated in that dark time in American history, it should be a priority to see the thousands of names that adorn that replica of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Despite the controversy that our nation is now experiencing in such various aspects, we must remember that the protests and inequalities that we can speak out about today are due to the military personnel who fought, were wounded and died to ensure that the United States of America maintains the freedoms on which this nation is founded. America is, and will never be, perfect. But it is only through the freedoms granted through those who founded and developed the government system we have today - and those military personnel who fought to defend and protect it - that we continue to have those privileges.
The Labor Day weekend is usually one representing the final "summer" holiday and is marked locally with the East 80 Yard Sale and the annual Pittsburg Homecoming.
As you enjoy a three-day holiday weekend this year, take a few minutes from family get-togethers and other activities to pay tribute to those who ensured the privileges you enjoy today.
They deserve that much - and more.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for the Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.