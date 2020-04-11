The Easter weekend is upon us and the world is adjusting to the new restrictions of social distancing and creating a different kind of Easter that most have never experienced.
But I recall a very different Easter in 1998.
This year's days fall exactly as they did in that life-changing year - Good Friday was on April 10, my mother's birthday was Saturday, April 11 and Easter Sunday fell on April 12. That year, Mom had been hospitalized at Saint Joseph London for two weeks for retaining fluid - all a part of congestive heart failure that was complicated by diabetes and other health issues.
But the Easter holiday weekend took a bad turn as Mom became very disoriented and exhibited "death rattles" that Good Friday evening. Family and friends gathered at the hospital with my kids and me, while Mom's cousins who once comprised The Psalmsmen gospel group, sang a capella in her room. Bill Hedrick and Jimmie Miller came from London, while Charles Miller picked up Virgil Hedrick and came from Berea to console Mom with their four-part harmony while hospital staff, patients and visitors stood in the hallway to listen to their melodic songs of comfort and promise. That seemingly calmed Mom down somewhat, although she continued to struggle for the next several hours.
Just after midnight - her birthday - Mom amazingly came back to reality. My son Rickey had gone home but when we called to check on him, he informed us that the special gift I'd ordered for Mom's birthday had arrived in the mail that day. The gift was a Pillsbury Doughboy doll - something that Mom had said for years that she wanted but had never found. Her kitchen was decorated with Pillsbury Doughboy items and I'd bought several more. But she always said she wanted an actual doll - one that would laugh like the one on the TV commercials. Ironically enough, the month before, I'd mailed in an order from a Pillsbury cake mix panel for a Doughboy doll and although the shipping time was six weeks, I'd written a letter to the company with my order and explained the need for it to arrive for her birthday. Rickey's announcement that the doll had come prompted LeeAnn and me to leave the hospital around 2 a.m. to get the doll and present it to Mom for her 68th birthday.
That Saturday morning, the nurses got Mom up for a bath, celebrated her special day with cake - while Mom held that Pillsbury Doughboy as tightly as a newborn baby. She seemed better that day, but LeeAnn and I still spent that night with her.
It was 5 a.m. on Easter Sunday morning that I ventured outside the hospital to sit beside the statue of Mother Mary near the hospital entrance. There I cried and prayed, pouring my worries to this symbol of hope and peace while the sun peeked through the darkness and brought brilliant light to the day. For me, it was symbolic of that morning when Mary Magdalene went to the tomb of the crucified Jesus, only to discover that He had risen from the grave to seek His place in Heaven - a symbol that I applied to the situation that we had experienced with Mom that same weekend that Christians honor as the celebration of Christ's life, death and resurrection. That statue of the Holy Mother was my comfort that morning - not a religious symbol but rather a symbol of life and hope and the true bond between a mother and child. It brought me peace, although just days later we learned that Mom's heart valve was failing and her life span was extremely limited. Again, that statue became my confidant, hearing my grief and fears repeatedly over the next two weeks.
The earthly life of Mary Lewanda Hedrick Bailey ended on Saturday evening, April 25, 1998. She took her last breath as LeeAnn and I held her hands with that Pillsbury Doughboy in her hospital bed of Room 208, and her friend and confidant, Dessie Hedrick, standing beside us.
Indeed, it was a different Easter that year - one that will remain imprinted on my heart until the end of my own days. But it leaves the message that there is always hope - a message that each of us needs this year as we face the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perhaps this Easter we can refocus our attention from egg hunts and festive family gatherings to the real meaning of the holiday - the time to realize that Jesus came to Earth to show us how to deal with the everyday problems we face and to constantly keep hope in our hearts for an afterlife without pain and fear. Faith and hope are what has sustained us in the past and it will continue to do so.
Happy Easter - and remember the real reason for the season!
