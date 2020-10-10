It's haunting season again - but not just for Halloween-related activities.
While the month of October is set aside for many recognitions and celebrations, one that strikes close to home is designating the month of October as Domestic Violence Prevention Awareness Month.
There are hundreds of thousands of victims of domestic violence every year, but this year with the COVID-19 pandemic, statistics of domestic violence have increased. The website for the National Domestic Violence Hotline conducted a study that began on March 16, 2020 and ended on May 16, 2020 to track reports of domestic violence. That data shows that there was a 9 percent increase in total contacts received, with a total of 6,210 contacts. The calls, according to the website, decreased in the early stages of the study, as many victims of domestic violence were unable to call for help as shelter-in-place restrictions were enacted. But the study said once some restrictions were lifted, the calls began to increase. In fact, the website states that calls for domestic violence decreased by 6 percent in March 2020 as compared to March 2019. But as restrictions were lifted, the calls and contacts from the month of April 2019 rose this year by 15 percent.
Statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence report the 37.5 percent of Kentucky women and 31 percent of Kentucky men experience intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape and/or rape during their lifetime. One in nine women in Kentucky have been a victim of forcible rape, while one of three women and one of four men have experienced physical violence by an intimate partner, with 72 percent of all murder-suicides have involved an intimate partner - 94 percent of the victims of these crimes are female.
Domestic violence takes on many forms and can include physical violence, mental and emotional abuse, economic or financial abuse and sexual abuse. A major problem with domestic violence is that often victims do not report the incidents or seek help. The NCADV reports that 50 percent of women who are seen in emergency rooms report a history of abuse and that 40 percent of those killed by their abuser sought help in the two years before their death.
Domestic violence takes on many forms including shoving, grabbing, pushing, slapping and hitting. Last year Kentucky joined with other states in defining a specific charge for strangulation - an offense previously included as a lower level assault charge. Strangulation in Kentucky is now a felony offense and punishable by prison time if convicted.
Many people, especially women, feel that the physical and emotional violence is "normal" and is just an issue that must be dealt with in a relationship. The NCADV report states that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will experience physical violence by their partner at some point in their lifetimes - noting that intimate partner violence occurs with over 10 million people each year.
Domestic violence is not a normal process that should be overlooked or ignored. It is a tragic and emotional deterrent to what relationships should be and it has everlasting scars that never completely heal. Even the seemingly most well-adjusted victim of physical abuse can have flashbacks of those violent moments, and although they bury those terrifying memories deep within their soul, the haunting memories of domestic abuse never truly fade away. The bruises and bumps may soon heal but the scars always remain.
I know this, because I was once a victim. And luckily, I can say I now am a survivor.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer with The Sentinel-Echo and she can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
