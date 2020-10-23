News of groundbreaking for a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Saint Joseph London brought a flashback of memories from decades ago.
It was June 29, 1983. I was seven and a half months pregnant and very tired after having an obstetrician appointment the day before, causing me to miss a few hours of work before completing the evening shift at a factory where I worked. I awoke that morning to some back pain, but quickly waved it off as just another phase of being in my third trimester. But as the day wore on, the pain got worse and I ventured with my 2-year-old daughter to my mother-in-law's home where I asked for medicine to relieve the pain. Without question, my mother-in-law determined that I was in premature labor and soon I was en route to the hospital.
I was leery of the yet unapproved medication that would stop the labor, and inevitably, succumbed to an epidural so my baby could be born with as little stress from my part as possible. After nearly eight hours of labor pains, my son Rickey was born - weighing in at 4 pounds and 10 ounces and 19 inches long.
The emergency delivery with a number of doctors attending to the delivery prohibited me from seeing my son's birth. Instead, I got a brief glimpse of my tiny newborn child before he was whisked away to the NICU. With an epidural, I wasn't allowed to get up until the next day.
Only those who have experienced such an event can imagine the horror of having to "suit up" in protective wear to go see your newborn child - then seeing that child restricted to a small cubicle that seems filled with monitors and wires running to various parts of its limbs. Your sole access to your newborn baby is through a small hole in the cubicle for you dare not try to hold this tiny being.
After two weeks in the NICU, our Rickey came home - only to be hospitalized three days later because his breathing had lapsed.
To enhance those memories, the birth of Autumn in October 2010 brought flashbacks of what premature births can inflict on parents and the child.
I was in a Girl Scout meeting at Colony Elementary when my son Rickey called to tell me that my fourth introduction to being a grandparent was underway. By the time my co-leader arrived and I departed for the hospital, our precious Autumn had already made her unexpected entrance into the world - nine weeks early and weighing a mere 3 pounds and 3 ounces.
Although she was born at Saint Joseph London, the hospital was not equipped to deal with such small babies. We watched through the nursery windows as this tiny child was cared for, worried for her well being as the nurses doted attentively for her needs. We soon were told that our baby Autumn would be flown by a specially equipped helicopter to Lexington where she would be admitted to their NICU.
It was heartbreaking to watch that helicopter lift off from the London landing pad with our precious Autumn aboard. It was devastating to see her lying in a cubicle similar to the one where I had gotten my first view of my son 20-plus years earlier. Today, as I write this on Tuesday, October 20, we celebrate our precious Autumn's 10th birthday and we revel in the recovery that was allotted to her.
The addition of a NICU to the London facility is one that will accentuate the services to the surrounding communities. It was difficult to leave Autumn's mother at the London hospital while the father's family traveled to Lexington to be with our Autumn. It was difficult to make the trek to Lexington several times a week during her stay in the NICU.
Although we are thankful for the excellent care that Autumn received in the London hospital, it would have been so much less trying had we had the NICU facility that is long overdue for this area.
Neonatal units require special equipment and comprise a costly component. The leadership of our local hospital has generated the funding necessary to provide a vital service to this area.
I hope the people of the area realize and appreciate the efforts of those healthcare professionals who have worked diligently to ensure the well being of premature babies with the services they need - right here at home.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer for the Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.