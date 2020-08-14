MY POINT IS... The Queen of Yard Sales is killed

There is a keen sense of camaraderie among bargain hunters.
That was proven last Friday when my husband and I took a day off work for the annual Hwy. 127 yard sale. Setting off around 9:30 a.m., we were highly anticipating a day of good deals and a different excursion during the pandemic that stopped most regular activities this summer.
We hit Hwy. 127 with our first stop in Russell Springs, and I immediately spotted an electric blower and electric weed eater. Regular readers of my column should recall that I have had uncountable battles with weed eaters - I can knock out the meanest weed patch and ditch line in a short amount of time, once I get someone to start the weed eater for me. This ongoing battle prompted my husband to purchase a battery operated machine to accommodate my physical weakness (and I write that with a grimace on my face). The battery weed eater, however, still causes anger when it runs for 10 minutes and has to be recharged for 30 minutes, thus complicating my plans to complete my yard duties. The battery weed eater also seems to throw grass and weeds in every direction, especially into the carefully mulched rose bushes lining my driveway - therefore prompting another angered discussion on the need for a blower.
Our route continued northward along 127, with my husband (not a yard sale fan) stopping at every site where he could pull off the roadway without being rear-ended by other motorists behind us. We toured the Amish site in Liberty, Ky., on to the Casey County Ag Expo Center, and on to several more large fields containing 50 or more tents and booths. We stopped at a large landscaping business that had been transformed into an antique site where displays of old dishes, tools and signs were dominant. The prices, however, were far beyond what we wished to spend - aside from the silver gas can and four-pronged pitchfork my husband purchased for a mere $20. Moving on northward, we stopped at another yard sale that offered old signs and a variety of not-so-common items. Another stop along the way sent us on a goose chase through nearly 60 tables and booths, where the prices were right and the sun was bright! A couple of purchases there and we were on our way again to the next big site.
Then there came another sale that featured Longenberger baskets and some tools. There I struck gold when I spotted a sturdy step stool for sale. Since my kitchen cabinets seem to be elevating higher, I've been complaining about needing a step stool so my husband promptly directed my attention to the item, which I immediately bought. Then I entered the large barn, where a display of Christmas village pieces just begged for me to take them home with me! At $1 each - and two of the seven having corded lights - I couldn't resist the deal.
Another stop netted a Kentucky Derby glass commemorating the 100th anniversary of the famous horse race, listing all the winners' names since the very first derby was run in 1874. Amazingly enough, I got that glass for $4, beating a prior product with a $10 tag. Add a Kentucky Derby shot glass for just $2 more and a new Kentucky Wildcats hat for $5 for my husband.
The porcelain bridal doll was another gem found along our trek - with those thick eyelashes highlighting the blue eyes of this bride-to-be, with beautiful blonde curls surrounded by a veil accenting the delicately designed lace and embellishments on the dress. The best deal, however, was while viewing some glass baking pans to replace my rusting metal ones. In the end, I wound up with four glass pans, a plastic container to hold two of them, and a small Christmas tree skirt to cushion the other two pans - for a total of two wadded up $1 bills!
There were some hits and misses along the way, although my husband managed to stop at nearly every large site he spotted as we drove along on our bargain hunting adventure. We initially hoped to find a good wheel barrow, but the sole selection we spotted offered as much rust and rotted wood handles as our current one and the $40 price tag deterred us from that purchase.
The heat, the walking, the adrenaline crash that came around 7 p.m. as we worked our way through Lawrenceburg gave my husband the shock of his life when he asked where we should go next and I weakly replied, "Home. I am worn out."
Now, the plan was originally that we would stop at particular sites on the northbound side of the roadway, then stay overnight in Lexington and work our way south on Saturday. We had already met with my cousin's wife, Cookie, as we passed through Liberty earlier that day, so as I felt my legs swelling and my back aching, I pacified my "bargain hunter" mode by welcoming the thoughts of getting back home.
On Saturday, the after effects of the extraordinary exercise resulted in probably every bone and muscle in my body aching. I decided that I either needed to walk more or shop less - but quickly came to the conclusion that the latter option was not even feasible! I did realize that in order to compete in next year's event, I truly needed to be in shape for a two-day ordeal that could lead anywhere from Michigan to Alabama! It was then that I made a confession that most people who know me would never expect to hear: "The Yard Sale Queen is Killed!"
So imagine my chagrin as I traveled through London on Saturday morning, where yard sales were nearly everywhere. I simply turned my head and kept driving, although the Chamber of Commerce's "Buy Local" campaign created an extreme feeling of guilt as I inevitably passed up some great bargains.
Overall, it was a good experience that netted some good deals along the journey. But probably the next yard sale in my future will be one I host, because I have all kinds of little treasures that I just know someone out there desperately needs.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo. She can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
