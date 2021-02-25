Patience is defined as "the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset."
My own shortcomings with that characteristic often caused my mother to frequently tell me, "Patience, Job," in reference to the Biblical character who suffered long and hard but never failed in his faith and patience.
Last week was definitely a test of patience and perseverance as many families did without electricity, heat, food, and the daily comforts that we take so for granted. While many of the more fortunate folks who had electricity mourned the outage of phone, Internet and TV, others suffered without any source of heat or other power, with many losing the food they had stored in refrigerators and freezers.
But while hundreds suffered through in their homes or refuge at family or friends' homes, there were many others who were out in the midst of the winter storm, working diligently day and night to restore some normalcy back to residents in the area.
While doing without the necessities to which we have become accustomed is definitely uncomfortable, it is quite disconcerting to hear stories of people who take their frustration out on those who are trying to help them.
Road crews began the seemingly endless chore of clearing the roadways of ice and snow last week, starting as the ice storm struck the area - risking their own lives and braving the very dangers that they were attempting to prevent for others.
Firefighters across the area assisted road crews with cutting fallen trees and keeping the roadways as clear as possible, in addition to responding to fires and accidents.
The huge ambulances that travel every road in the county faced challenges in the wintery weather last week, often being assisted by firefighters and rescue squad members with four-wheel drive vehicles or ATVs that could better reach icy, hilly areas where ambulances could not travel. Firefighters were on the scene as well, again assisting in whatever means they could as the county was declared in an emergency state.
Rescue squad members also transported hospital personnel to and from their worksite to ensure that our main medical facility was adequately staffed. They also delivered medicines and transported those with dire medical needs during the storm. They also secured a donation of food, which they distributed to many in need.
Crews from the local electric companies left their own families - many of whom were without power themselves - to work triple shifts to try and restore as many customers as possible. Working in the cold temperatures and in dangerous conditions themselves, they showed their true servant's heart in their continued efforts to restore downed lines and power poles. Office workers left their normal duties in order to assist with the thousands of calls of customers reporting outages and downed utility poles that endangered roadways and other areas of the county.
These selfless efforts, however, were often met with disdain by some customers and members of the public. While it is understandable that being without power and other basic needs creates concern, it is humiliating to hear stories of people who curse and insult those who are attempting to assist them. Rome was not built in a day, nor can over 60,000 power outages be repaired and restored in the same time frame. It is sad when people lose their food supply in the midst of a weather emergency, but it is also sad when those who have braved treacherous roadways, heavily wooded areas and dangerous situations with live wires are treated with ungrateful comments. It is inhumane to insult a member of an electric repair crew who has logged in over 36 consecutive hours in the cold simply because he/she is taking a break to eat and warm up before returning to tackle a near-impossible task. Crews from other states were called in to assist in the efforts to restore electric power in the area - I have to wonder how they would have perceived the hospitality of this town had those insults been hurled at them during their brief stay here.
We should herald those who sacrificed themselves to assist those of us in need. We should appreciate the everyday necessities and luxuries that we take for granted so often. We often thank our first responders for their efforts to help others. We should have the same respect for our road crews and utility workers who work hard to assist us in times of need.
There is a multitude of unsung heroes in our community. I hope we begin to recognize them in a positive manner for the work they do for us.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be contacted at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
