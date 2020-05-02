Seven weeks of working from home!
That realization brings many new realities to life as we once knew it, but with all the bad news that has dominated our lives over the past two months.
Being at home has brought many revelations. I previously mentioned that I'd discovered many, many pair of blue jeans and barring any weight loss/gain (most likely gain), I would never have to buy another pair of blue jeans. Ditto on the coats. While I won't embarrass myself by listing how many coats I do own, I will say, in my defense, that some of those are jackets that match outfits and therefore do not count as coats per se. That explanation works well for me — or maybe not!
The bad part of working from home is that I've discovered (again) that when the temperature is 70 degrees or higher, I'd much rather be doing something outside than writing inside. I still take my breaks and go outside, thus alleviating some of the mixed emotions of work v. sun time. I solved the problem by taking the laptop to my porch and writing while basking in the glow of the sun for a few days. While that was merely a temporary solution, it worked out well — for a couple of days.
Then came the monsoon season of torrential rains. Add in the uncountable number of seasonal winters we've had this year - some of which I have never heard before. Being raised by a grandmother who could cite every possible season change and a mother who insisted that all things be done "by the signs," I thought I was pretty well acquainted with all the spring winters of Redbud Winter in early April, Dogwood Winter near Easter, and Blackberry Winter around Memorial Day. Those were easily identified, since the first comes when the Redbud trees are blooming, the blooms of dogwood trees typically signify the cooler weather around Easter, and Blackberry Winter comes in May when the blackberry bushes start blooming.
This year, however, I've become familiar with Locust Winter (what we are currently experiencing) and Britches Winter in late May, which is what I recall always being Blackberry Winter. Hopefully the last listed winter will be the last, because whether I'm working from home or not, this woman is ready for some warm weather!
I have taken it rather personally, all this rain and cold weather - it seems that every time I get out the summer and spring clothes, we've hit another winter that requires me to go digging into the stockpile of sweat pants and sweat shirts, causing the storage space to be packed tighter than the traditional sardines in a can.
Days like Wednesday are even more confusing. I arose to a warm sunny but light windy day, a pleasurable warmth of 72 degrees. But in a matter of hours, the temperature had dropped to almost 42 degrees and the search for warmer clothes was on once again. So off with the shorts and sleeveless shirt and back into the sweat clothes I went!
The announcement from Gov. Beshear that some businesses would be reopening later this month created some hope that some of those sweat pants and shirts could be traded back for business casual clothing and shoes and going back to work. But Mother Nature is an unpredictable creature that constantly challenges my dressing options. Each day I have to wonder if the clothes put on that morning would still be appropriate as the day passes? Do I just carry one of the many jackets now hanging in the closet or do I take a change of clothing for whichever winter season decides to impose upon my summer? Or do I just stash a pair of summer and winter clothes in my van and leave them there just in case?
The unpredictable weather, coupled with the unprecedented life changes made during this novel coronavirus has indeed played havoc with the usual activities that mark the spring season. Perhaps it's good that all the winters have come in the midst of this COVID-19 crisis - making outside activity virtually impossible and confining us inside our homes.
Personally, I'm ready for a break — from winter, from COVID-19, and from Healthy-at-Home. And now you'll have to excuse me — it's time for my break from work!
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at The Sentinel-Echo. You can contact her at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.