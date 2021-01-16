Recent events dictate some response to the madness taking place within our nation.
Acts of violence never make their point - instead, they only breed more discontent and discord. Storming the Capitol and placing innocent people in jeopardy is never the means to make a point. Using the American flag to beat a law enforcement officer - and inevitably causing his death - sends the wrong message to our population as well as painting a sad and discouraging picture to the rest of the world that looks on. A police officer placing a knee on the neck of a man and cutting off his breath until he dies is not the proper display of authority. Crashing a vehicle into a crowd of people with whom you have a differing opinion solves nothing - and permanently severs the purpose intended.
As a nation, we are more divided than ever. But in all reasonable logic, this great divide cannot be blamed on just one person, one political party or one species of American citizens.
When we judge every person on their color, sexual preferences, political affiliation, religion or other factors rather the character of each individual, we are no better than those that we scoff. We must join together in times of trial and work through our differences with dignity and self-respect. We have dealt with a horrible pandemic that is taking thousands of lives every day. Families are mourning and suffering. We have worked through an economic crisis in which hundreds of thousands lost their income. Yet, we have succeeded in finding some of what we once called "normal" by adjusting and using our creativity to maintain some semblance of the freedoms we have so taken for granted.
The protests that have taken place over the past year - and in the midst of a worldwide pandemic - have brought awareness to many of the wrongs of our society. We are not a perfect nation, nor will we ever be. But we must appreciate the foresight of our founding fathers in their hopes of ensuring that every person is treated with respect and kindness. In return, we must realize that although we are free to voice our opinions, we must do so with the same respect we want shown to us. The freedoms that our military have fought for since the founding of our nation give us the privilege of standing up for what we believe in. But those freedoms also ensure that others with differing opinions have the same right and it is not our place to judge or force our personal beliefs as the only choice - and especially not with verbal and physical attacks.
The actions and reactions from our recent political election has now become the symbol of what we represent to the remainder of the world. Sadly, it is not a positive reflection.
We must bear in mind that the United States of America is a democracy - one in which every individual has the privilege to decide who shall be our leaders. But we must remember that when the votes are counted, the one with the most votes is the winner - and accept that result. Recounts and re-canvases are part of our governmental processes but we must learn to accept the results and deal with the outcome. While we have the right to question, disagree and dispute that choice, a political race should never become the dividing point between families and friends - or our nation. Our founding fathers would hang their heads in shame could they see how their efforts have been distorted into the society that we have become over the past years.
Who we are as a nation, how we react to the challenges ahead, and how we resolve our differences is being watched around the world. It is our responsibility as citizens of this United States of America to be just that - UNITED. That goal will never be achieved if we resort to violence to express ourselves - instead we have lowered our standards and jeopardized our future.
It is time to stop the madness - literally. It is time to learn respect for others, display some dignity in our actions and join together to fight this horrific virus that has been unleashed on the world by a country seeking to rule every nation. Violence and discord are truly the weakest links of our society and unless we learn to work together, we are enabling those wishing to strike against us to gain the power and control they seek.
It is time to stop the madness - stand for what you believe in, but respect differing opinions. Channel your discontent productively and positively. Apply kindness and understanding into your daily confrontations. Direct your anger at finding solutions rather than creating more havoc and hatred.
It is time to stop the madness - for unless we do, we are damning not only the present, but our future as well.
Nita Johnson is a staff writer at the Sentinel-Echo and can be reached at njohnson@sentinel-echo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.