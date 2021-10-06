It’s time to celebrate 4-H! National 4-H Week is Oct. 3-9.
This year’s theme is Find your Spark. For more than 100 years, Kentucky 4-H has helped youth find and fine tune their passions through fun projects and activities. In the process of self-exploration, youth develop life skills that help them become productive adults and local leaders. Many of our alumni credit 4-H with helping them succeed as adults.
Tractor Supply proudly supports local 4-H programs by hosting the annual Paper Clover Fundraiser during National 4-H Week. October 6-17 you have the opportunity to donate to 4-H while checking out. The success of these campaigns has impacted over 69,000 students by providing them with hands-on learning experiences through projects in STEM, agriculture, healthy living, and civic engagement. 100% of funds raised through the Paper Clover Fundraiser directly benefit 4-H and the kids within the program.
With more than 288,000 youth members, Kentucky 4-H is the largest youth organization in the state and is known for its quality programming and inclusive environment. From robotics to photography, 4-H offers activities and projects for youth of all ages. While 4-H is often associated with agriculture, young people don’t have to live on a farm or have any prior knowledge of agriculture to participate.
While it is a youth-focused organization, adults can volunteer their time and talents with local 4-H groups. Volunteers can serve in many roles from club leaders to subject matter experts on projects to judges for local 4-H competitions. In fact, more than 26,000 Kentuckians donate their time through 4-H.
For more information about joining or volunteering through 4-H, contact the Laurel County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service at (606) 864-4167.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
