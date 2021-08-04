National Night Out brought out a large crowd for information, food and fun at Farmers Market on Tuesday evening. The event was sponsored by the London City Police and offered games, tours of fire trucks and police cars, a dunking booth and a donut eating contest, as well as a drawing for a smart TV. School supplies and information packets were also distributed to those attending the event. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Photos by Nita Johnson
