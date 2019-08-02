London's third annual National Night Out will be held at the London-Laurel Farmers' Market Tuesday, August 6 from 6-8 p.m. The event will offer games, free food, a live DJ, the bloodmobile, the second annual Pinewood Derby and many other activities.
"This is a nationally celebrated event where police across the US help communities be more familiar with local law enforcement, as well as showing the community that there's a combined force against crime," said Megan Zawko, public information officer with the London City Police. "It shows communities and police are working together, and essentially it's just a safe night out with law enforcement."
Each year, upwards of 500 people throughout Eastern Kentucky attend the event. Zawko said children will be able to play basketball and cornhole with local law enforcement, get to be fingerprinted, and just get to meet officers and their families.
"Children who come in to contact with officers on a daily basis might not get to do so in a positive way. They might not see the police as a good guy, or a helper, or a friend or someone they could just talk to. This breaks down that barrier with the police, when they have their families there, and they're also a citizen," Zawko explained.
Additionally, guests will be able to participate in the Pinewood Derby, where children and community members decorate small wooden cars as police cruisers. Those who win the title of best-in-show and of the fastest car will be awarded trophies.
Groovatron Entertainment will be deejaying live. Food vendors include United Way of Laurel County, Laurel County ASAP, the Forcht Bank ice cream truck, Sacred Grounds Coffee and Dunkin Donuts.
The Kentucky National Guard will attend with its gaming unit -- an air-conditioned mobile trailer with video game consoles inside. The Kentucky Blood Center bloodmobile will also be accepting donations. Everyone who donates blood will get a T-shirt and be entered in numerous giveaways.
"We really just ask the community to come out, get to know us a bit better, have a great time, let their children have a safe night out. We would love to know a little bit more about our community members," said Zawko.
The London-Laurel Famers' Market is located on 200 County Ext Road in London.
