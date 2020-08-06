National organizations, corporations work to respond to coin shortage

While locally owned businesses continue to seemingly operate unfazed by the national coin shortage, in recent weeks the United States Mint sent out a statement asking for the public’s help in solving the coin shortage issue.
“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” the statement explained. “However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”
The U.S. Mint says third-party coin processors and retail activity account for a majority of the coin circulation in the United States’ economy. According to the statement, last year, the Mint contributed 17% of newly-minted circulating coins paid into the supply chain, with the remainder coming from third-party coin processors and retail activity.
While the Mint says there is an adequate amount of coins circulating throughout the economy, because of the slower paced activity in retail, sufficient quantities of coins are sometimes not readily available where needed.
In a virtual meeting with lawmakers on June 17, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that because of the partial closure of the economy, the flow of coins throughout the economy has “kind of stopped.”
"The places where you go to give your coins and get credit, cash, those have not been working. Stores have been closed so the whole system of flow has kind of come to a stop. We're well aware of this," he said.
The Federal Reserve echoed this in a statement later in the month, saying the primary issue causing the shortage is the dramatic deceleration of coin circulating through the supply chain. As a result, in early July, the Federal Reserve created the U.S. Coin Task Force.
In a statement the Federal Reserve said that the task force will “work together to identify, implement, and promote actions to reduce the consequence and duration of COVID-19 related disruptions to normal coin circulation.”
The Reserve says the task force - comprised of representatives from the United States Mint, the American Bankers Association, the Retail Trade Industry, among others - was expected to have the first set of its recommendations by the end of July.
Late last month, the National Grocers Association (NGA), along with six other retail trade associations, sent a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve asking that they take action to address the coin shortage.
“These industries need to efficiently process large volumes of consumer transactions every day and many of those transactions are paid in cash. A critical, but largely unseen, part of these businesses’ operations, then, is obtaining sufficient amounts of coins to be able to handle cash transactions and provide customers with change,” the letter reads.
In a response to a customer’s concerns on Twitter, the grocery chain Kroger responded that the coin shortage had impacted the way in which their stores operate and that it has effected their ability to provide change.
“As a result, the company is implementing a new process for providing change to customers,” reads Kroger’s response. “In all staff lanes, coin change owed to the customers can be applied to your loyalty card and can be used on your next in-store purchase, Pick-Up or Delivery purchases,” they continued through multiple tweets. “Alternatively, we can round your transaction up to the nearest dollar and donate it to your local foodbank.”
Other national retailers such as Walmart continue to allow customers to pay with cash, but have removed that option at its self checkout lanes, leaving customers wishing to self-checkout to pay with their credit or debit cards.
"Like most retailers, we're experiencing the effects of the nation-wide coin shortage," Walmart spokesperson Avani Dudhia said in a statement. "We're asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash."
