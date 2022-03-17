Among the many designations for the month of March is that of National Women's History Month.
During this time, women who have made significant contributions are recognized - most of whose names are readily recognizable. From Martha Washington, the nation's first First Lady to Amelia Earhart, the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, the contributions of women have continued to gain recognition over the years.
In Kentucky, Martha Layne Collins was elected the first female to serve as Governor from 1983 to 1987. She was also the first female to serve as Lieutenant Governor under John Y. Brown before being elected to the helm of Kentucky governor.
Heather French Henry was the first Miss Kentucky to wear the crown of Miss America, chosen in 1999. Henry married former Lt. Governor Steve Henry soon after her reign as Miss America ended.
But while women are recognized across the world during March, Laurel County has had its own share of women who made their contributions to the community as well. Listed below are some of the "first" women to hold significant positions:
• A progressive move for Laurel County was the election of a female Sheriff in the 1930s. Claudia Graybeal Mason was appointed as Laurel County Sheriff following the death of her husband, Fred Mason. Fred Mason was a blacksmith, former London City Police and former Sheriff. Mason served in the capacity of Sheriff in 1936 when he was shot on Aug. 1 by Dan Roberts at a church gathering for Providence Baptist Church which sits next to the old Bush High School off East KY 80. Mason died the following day. On Aug. 3, 1936, Claudia was appointed as Interim Sheriff. But Kentucky law required a special election in November to fill the remainder of Mason's term - with Claudia being elected. At the end of the term, however, she did not seek re-election - but is known as Laurel County's first appointed and elected female Sheriff, as well as being the third female to serve as Sheriff in the state of Kentucky.
• The county again proved its progressiveness with the hiring of Elizabeth Howard as a London City Police officer in the mid-1970s, either in 1975 or 1976. Judy Hoskins also served with the London City Police in the 1990s.
• Felts Elementary School (now defunct) hosted the first female principal, Alpha Mae Stewart Stansbury.
• Stacy Trees Anderkin was the first female Kentucky State Trooper assigned to the London Post 11 in the late 1990s.
• Valerie Bruner Phelps was the first female to serve on the London City Council and the first female to run for mayor of London.
• Willa Roberts Benge served as Laurel County Property Valuation Administrator from 1969 until she retired in 1998.
• Three years after high school girls basketball teams were formed, the Laurel County High School girls basketball team took the state championship over Paris High School in 1977. That win sparked a three-year reign, with Laurel County winning the 1978 and 1979 championship title. The team repeated their history a few years later, taking the glory again in 1987 and in 1991.
• Roberta Grundy and Ruth Browning - both were instrumental in the establishment and operations of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
• Ellie (also spelled Elie) Asher was born in Laurel County in 1900 and died in 1959. She served as magistrate during the 1940s, following the death of her husband.
• In 1969, Fredora Lay became the first female to serve as Laurel County Attorney, for a four-year term. She remains as the only female County Attorney in Laurel County history.
• Pearl Jean Hughes was the first female assistant superintendent for the Laurel County Public School District in the 1990s and held that position until her retirement in 2004. Denise Griebel now serves as Deputy Superintendent, the first female in that title and the second female to serve as an assistant superintendent.
• Chera-Lyn Cook (now Kennedy) was the first Laurel County native to wear the crown of Miss Kentucky. She competed in the 1998 Miss America pageant, placing as fourth runner-up which was also the highest spot for Miss Kentucky in the history of the pageant. Laurel native Mackenzie Mays later wore the crown of Miss Kentucky.
• County history was made in 2001 when the North Laurel High School girls softball team, under Coach Jimmy Durham, won the state championship, winning over Owensboro Catholic. They are the only girls team to achieve that title. The victory was a sweet win as the team was runner-up in 2000, losing to Dupont Manual.
• The establishment of Family Courts across the state created such a court in the 27th Judicial Circuit that includes Laurel and Knox counties. Durenda Lundy Lawson was elected to that seat in November 2006, where she served for eight years, and is the first - and sole - female circuit judge in Laurel County history.
• Deanna Herrmann, who was chosen as London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce executive director in 2012, is the first female to hold that position.
• Vicki Jones, former principal at Cold Hill Elementary School, was chosen as superintendent for East Bernstadt Independent School District in December 2012. She is the first female superintendent at East Bernstadt and the first female superintendent in Laurel County.
• Carol Wright serves as CEO for Jackson Energy, which provides electric and propane service to Laurel and surrounding counties. She is the first female to hold that position, being named in January 2013.
• Whitney Chesnut became the first woman to serve as CEO of the Cumberland Valley Area District Development, rising to that role in 2019.
• The first female executive director of the Laurel County Tourism Commission was Kim Collier, who shared that role with now-retired director Rodney Hendrickson. The two were appointed as co-executive directors after the retirement of Ken Harvey, who took the position when the tourism board was formed in the 1980s. Collier now shares the co-executive director position with Kelly Burton, Harvey's daughter.
Douglas Phelps contributed much of the history of the individuals named in this article.
